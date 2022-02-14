ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd weighs Matt Stafford against Aaron Rodgers: 'No drama, never a bailer, always a baller' I THE HERD

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Matthew Stafford has led the Los Angeles Rams to a...

Shailene Felt ‘Neglected’ by Aaron—Here’s the Real Reason They Split & if There’s ‘Bad Blood’

Since their split, fans have wanted to know: why did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley break up and what was the reason for the end of their relationship?. Woodley and Rodgers started dating in 2020 after they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend who are musicians. Within months of dating, they moved in together in Los Angeles and traveled back and forth between L.A. and Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Aaron plays for the Green Bay Packers. “You could travel, but you had masks on,” Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. “There was a sense of anonymity that otherwise I don’t think we would have had. We were really able to get to know one another the way we wanted to get to know one another and not have any noise or chaos around us.
Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Broke Up, And The Reason Reportedly Has Nothing To Do With Covid

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having an unexpected month. His NFL football team lost (at home) in the playoffs, costing them all a trip to the Super Bowl. Plenty of celebrities attended the big game. Rodgers wasn't one of them. Then, following the loss, Rodgers was named the MVP of the season – because that award is about the regular season, during which Rodgers was pretty spectacular. Now, adding to that roller coaster of emotions, it is being reported that Rodgers and his Hollywood fiancee Shailene Woodley are calling it quits, and the reasons have nothing to do with his stance on vaccinations.
Olivia Munn Is Trending Following Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

On Wednesday, reports revealed that superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have broken off their engagement and separated. This breakup marks the end to yet another relationship between Rodgers and a high-profile woman. Following today’s news, another one of the QB’s former girlfriends — Olivia Munn — is trending on Twitter.
Matthew Stafford
Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd
Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
Colin Cowherd’s Tweet About Snoop Dogg Is Going Viral

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd made some waves on Twitter with his reaction to Snoop Dogg’s apparent weed smoking right before Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show. Quote tweeting the New York Post‘s article, the host of “The Herd,” tongue-in-cheekily said: “It’s California. I might do the same before I go on today.”
Aaron Rodgers' Corduroy Suit at MVP Award Is Mocked on Twitter

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers got plenty of feedback for the brown, corduroy suit he wore to receive his fourth MVP award last week. And most of the comments were not complimentary, but they were funny. Later in this story, we will compare this year's sartorial decision to Rodgers' wardrobe...
That Super Bowl May Just Send Aaron Rodgers Into Retirement

Now that the NFL season has concluded, one of the biggest storylines is what Aaron Rodgers will do. Given his recent statements, it appears as though he’ll either return to the Green Bay Packers or retire. Given how this Super Bowl transpired, it may have him considering hanging them up in frustration.
Why Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup Is Good News For The Packers

Aaron Rodgers’ breakup with Shailene Woodley might be good news for the Green Bay Packers – and the National Football League as a whole. According to a Wednesday report from InTouch, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the Hollywood actress have broken up. Rodgers and Woodley dated for...
Shailene Woodley Splits From Fiance Aaron Rodgers After Whirlwind Engagement

Closing their chapter. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have split following their whirlwind engagement. Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the twosome are over, with one source noting that they “haven’t been spending any time together” in recent weeks. “Shailene has been super busy with work,”...
Green Bay Packers
Football
Sports
Why Fans Think Aaron Rodgers Hinted at Shailene Woodley Breakup Before News Broke

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley called it quits this week, almost exactly a year after Rodgers revealed they were engaged during the 2021 NFL Honors. Although the split wasn't reported until Wednesday, some fans have speculated that Rodgers may have hinted on the break-up in an Instagram post over the weekend. Rodgers and Woodley also sparked breakup rumors in December, following Rodgers' controversial comments about coronavirus vaccines.
Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
If Aaron Rodgers comes to Broncos, 3 contrasts and 3 similarities between he and Peyton Manning

We’re now two days into the NFL’s postseason, but the rumors surrounding superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been hot for months. Rodgers, who’s currently 38 years old and just finished 14th season as the Green Bay Packers’ starter, also isn’t slowing down. He just won his fourth NFL MVP for his electrifying play during the regular season, thanks to his astounding efficiency as a passer.
“He’s never going to play,” Twitter hilariously trolls Packers for Jordan Love draft pick after big Aaron Rodgers news comes out

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has found himself on the radar of the NFL fraternity after massive news related to Aaron Rodgers was released today. Reports suggest that the Packers have decided on making the full effort to keep their veteran quarterback for the upcoming season, despite talks of him asking for a trade move in the offseason.
