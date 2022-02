MURRAY — For the eighth time in the 2021-22 season, the Murray State Racers have a Player of the Week honor in the Ohio Valley Conference after forward KJ Williams won the award for the fourth time when the league announced its weekly winners for the period of Feb. 7-13. With eight Player of the Week awards in 2021-22, the Racers (Williams and guards Tevin Brown and Justice Hill) have matched what current Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant earned in 2018-19 as the Murray State program record for a single season. The Racers won seven awards each in 2011-12 (Isaiah Canaan and Donte Poole) and 2014-15 (current Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne and Jarvis Williams). There are two more weeks of awards yet to come in the OVC.

