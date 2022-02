It’s a real pleasure to meet you, Mr Spock. If you’d been around in 2005 to tell me that there would be scarier episodes of Doctor Who than The Empty Child, I wouldn’t have heard you from underneath the cushion I was hiding behind. You could have been telling me all about the Blinks and the Midnights and I probably wouldn’t believe you. For me, The Empty Child was a formative Doctor Who experience; we all heard the stories of how kids would hide behind the sofa in the 70s and 80s, terrified of the Daleks. I guess I didn’t really believe any of that until I watched this episode for the first time and realised that actually, yes, this space show could indeed be kind of scary.

