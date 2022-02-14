ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hour 1 - The World Champion LA Rams

Sportsnet.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best of Halford and Brough for Tuesday, February 15th includes all the Canucks trade talk, whether it's Boeser or JT Miller. Also hear from Thomas Drance. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers...

www.sportsnet.ca

Sportsnet.ca

The best of Halford and Brough 02/15/22

The best of Halford and Brough includes Wysh Wednesday with Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, and the full set of WWL's. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate. Listen.
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

'Pure dominance': Hockey world reacts to Sidney Crosby's 500th NHL goal

Sidney Crosby scored his 500th NHL goal on Tuesday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Philadelphia Flyers. Assisted by none other than his longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin, Crosby punched his ticket to the 500 Club in the first period, making it a 2-1 game for the Penguins over their cross-state rivals.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Tyler Toffoli Finds a New Home in Calgary

Flames POV on the Toffoli Trade with Brad Treliving. Jeff and Producer Matt talk about Jaromir Jagr on his 50th birthday and react to comments made by Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon (1:16). Next, Brad Treliving discusses the move to bring Tyler Toffoli to Calgary, and why he isn’t big on making deals on trade deadline day (16:57). Then Eric Engels gives the Montreal perspective on the deal between the Habs and Flames, how the fan base has reacted to the trade, and who might be next to move (1:16). To wrap, Colby Armstrong reminisces about his time playing with Martin St. Louis and discuss how the Penguins have surprised everyone this season (1:41). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Feb. 14: The Office, Super Bowl, and the Calgary Canucks

Feb. 14: The Office, Super Bowl, and the Calgary Canucks. Caroline, Lindsey, and Lina discuss a busy 24 hours, including the Rams winning the Super Bowl and the Calgary Flames acquiring yet another former Canuck in Tyler Toffoli. Now Playing. Feb. 7: Olympic Hype with Canadian Olympian Jane Channel. February...
FOOTBALL
Person
Brock Boeser
Person
Justin Bourne
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Sportsnet.ca

Prospect of Interest: New Canadiens forward Emil Heineman

Kent Hughes isn’t waiting until the trade deadline to begin reshaping the Montreal Canadiens roster. The team’s new general manager traded forward Tyler Toffoli to Calgary Flames and got Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman, a top-10-protected first-round pick in 2022 plus a 2023 fifth-round pick as the return. Pitlick,...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Wright, Savoie among 40 players invited to CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Shane Wright, Matthew Savoie, Connor Geekie and Pavel Mintyukov were among the 40 players invited Tuesday to go head-to-head in the rescheduled CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which is back after a year's absence. The Canadian Hockey League and National Hockey League Central Scouting announced the list of players who have...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Weekend Takeaways: Can the Jets finally propel their season forward?

There’s been so much extreme stinking by a couple Canadian teams this NHL season that, if all you’re doing is having a plain ol’ disappointing season, your underwhelming results might fly under the radar. And for much of this year, it feels like the Winnipeg Jets have been locked into an altitude that has them cruising well below where they’d like to be, while still not crashing toward earth.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Looking for Hughes ideal partner

Vancouver Canucks' GM Patrik Allvin joins the show. Thomas Drance speaks with Vancouver Canucks' general manager Patrik Allvin about a variety of topics including his growth to his current role through scouting, how he wants to improve the AHL team and why the club is taking a long road to make sure they are a competitive team for a long time.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators fall to Blues as Matt Murray exits early with injury

The Ottawa Senators fell 5-2 to the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night, but more concerning was the loss of Matt Murray. Already without top blueliner Thomas Chabot and forwards Josh Norris and Drake Batherson, the Senators (17-25-4) may now also be without Murray. Murray, who made 27 saves, left the...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Tyler Toffoli scores in Flames debut as Calgary beats Blue Jackets

CALGARY -- A goal, a win and the crowd chanting his name. It was a stirring Calgary Flames debut for right-winger Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday night. Acquired Monday in a trade with Montreal, Toffoli led Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, extending the Flames' winning streak to a season-high seven games.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jack Eichel makes debut as Vegas denies Marc-Andre Fleury trade rumours

One in, one out -- it's the way things have mostly gone in Vegas this season. Wednesday night the Golden Knights celebrate the debut of Jack Eichel, acquired in this season's only blockbuster deal so far and adding the one missing piece of "eliteness" these contenders haven't had before at centre ice.
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

If Canadiens find trade involving Petry that works, Hughes will pursue it

The rebuilding of the Montreal Canadiens began Monday when Tyler Toffoli was traded. The next steps in the process may follow soon -- so as long as the right deal can be found. "Jeff Petry, if we can find a trade that works for us and another team, we're going...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Can Ondrej Kase stay healthy for a Maple Leafs playoff run?

Ondrej Kase’s history with injuries is the reason he was available to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the off-season, and the sole reason he was available on a paltry one-year deal worth just $1.25 million. I say “only,” as he was coming off a three-year deal worth $7.8 million and entering his prime.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

CHL announces 2022 Memorial Cup to begin June 20 in Saint John

TORONTO — The 2022 Memorial Cup will begin June 20 in Saint John, N.B., the Canadian Hockey League announced Wednesday. The tournament will open with the host Saint John Sea Dogs facing off against the Ontario Hockey League champion. The Memorial Cup championship contest will be held June 29.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Flyers' Giroux about trade rumours: 'I'm committed to this team'

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux has not asked GM Chuck Fletcher for a trade, he told local reporters on Wednesday. "I haven't talked to Chuck yet about (trade deadline). Right now, I'm committed to this team," he said. "It's been an honour to be a Flyer for this long." Giroux,...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Blackhawks have interest in Raptors VP of Basketball Operations Teresa Resch for GM job

As the Chicago Blackhawks began their GM search, the organization indicated it would be interviewing candidates outside of hockey. One was Cubs assistant GM Jeff Greenberg, confirmed by the team last week. Another appears to be Toronto Raptors Vice-President of Basketball Operations & Player Development Teresa Resch. Part of the...
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Jozy Altidore joins New England Revolution after Toronto FC tenure ends

Jozy Altidore has agreed to a deal with the New England Revolution after being bought out by Toronto FC, the team announced Monday, officially ending the striker’s storied seven-season run with the Canadian franchise that saw him become an MLS Cup MVP and two-time MLS All-Star. Toronto parted ways...
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Tanya Walker joins Lions, becomes first female with full-time CFL coaching gig

VANCOUVER -- Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. "In my mind, there's nothing that is off limits...
SPORTS

