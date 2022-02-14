Hour 1 - The World Champion LA Rams

Flames POV on the Toffoli Trade with Brad Treliving. Jeff and Producer Matt talk about Jaromir Jagr on his 50th birthday and react to comments made by Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon (1:16). Next, Brad Treliving discusses the move to bring Tyler Toffoli to Calgary, and why he isn’t big on making deals on trade deadline day (16:57). Then Eric Engels gives the Montreal perspective on the deal between the Habs and Flames, how the fan base has reacted to the trade, and who might be next to move (1:16). To wrap, Colby Armstrong reminisces about his time playing with Martin St. Louis and discuss how the Penguins have surprised everyone this season (1:41). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliate.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO