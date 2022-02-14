Hour 3 - "The Canucks are hanging around"

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. PT. SAP Center. TV: Sportsnet. Radio: Sportsnet 650. The Canucks remain in the playoff hunt and under Bruce Boudreau have posted a strong 14-6-4 record, exactly the pace they need to be on to have a chance of making the playoffs after their terrible start to the season. But to keep up that pace, they need to start reeling off some wins in a row and get off the win-one-lose-one they’ve basically been on since they returned to action following a 10-day break in early January. “We have to string wins together,” Boudreau said, bluntly, on Wednesday. “We have to put a four- or five-game stretch together. And then if you lose a game, then you put another four- or five-games stretch together.”

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO