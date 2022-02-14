ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hour 3 - "The Canucks are hanging around"

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best of Halford and Brough for Tuesday, February 15th includes all the Canucks trade talk, whether it's Boeser or JT Miller. Also hear from Thomas Drance. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers...

Looking for Hughes ideal partner

Vancouver Canucks' GM Patrik Allvin joins the show. Thomas Drance speaks with Vancouver Canucks' general manager Patrik Allvin about a variety of topics including his growth to his current role through scouting, how he wants to improve the AHL team and why the club is taking a long road to make sure they are a competitive team for a long time.
Canucks next game: Fishing for Sharks

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. PT. SAP Center. TV: Sportsnet. Radio: Sportsnet 650. The Canucks remain in the playoff hunt and under Bruce Boudreau have posted a strong 14-6-4 record, exactly the pace they need to be on to have a chance of making the playoffs after their terrible start to the season. But to keep up that pace, they need to start reeling off some wins in a row and get off the win-one-lose-one they’ve basically been on since they returned to action following a 10-day break in early January. “We have to string wins together,” Boudreau said, bluntly, on Wednesday. “We have to put a four- or five-game stretch together. And then if you lose a game, then you put another four- or five-games stretch together.”
The best of Halford and Brough 02/15/22

The best of Halford and Brough includes Wysh Wednesday with Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, and the full set of WWL's. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate. Listen.
Tyler Toffoli Finds a New Home in Calgary

Flames POV on the Toffoli Trade with Brad Treliving. Jeff and Producer Matt talk about Jaromir Jagr on his 50th birthday and react to comments made by Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon (1:16). Next, Brad Treliving discusses the move to bring Tyler Toffoli to Calgary, and why he isn’t big on making deals on trade deadline day (16:57). Then Eric Engels gives the Montreal perspective on the deal between the Habs and Flames, how the fan base has reacted to the trade, and who might be next to move (1:16). To wrap, Colby Armstrong reminisces about his time playing with Martin St. Louis and discuss how the Penguins have surprised everyone this season (1:41). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliate.
'Pure dominance': Hockey world reacts to Sidney Crosby's 500th NHL goal

Sidney Crosby scored his 500th NHL goal on Tuesday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Philadelphia Flyers. Assisted by none other than his longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin, Crosby punched his ticket to the 500 Club in the first period, making it a 2-1 game for the Penguins over their cross-state rivals.
Weekend Takeaways: Can the Jets finally propel their season forward?

There’s been so much extreme stinking by a couple Canadian teams this NHL season that, if all you’re doing is having a plain ol’ disappointing season, your underwhelming results might fly under the radar. And for much of this year, it feels like the Winnipeg Jets have been locked into an altitude that has them cruising well below where they’d like to be, while still not crashing toward earth.
5 Maple Leafs Takeaways: Michael Bunting builds sneaky Calder case

The Toronto Maple Leafs took care of business Monday, and made it look easy. They defeated a very beatable team and snuffed their losing skid at two games with a 6-2 romp over the outmatched Seattle Kraken, looking every bit like an expansion outfit. “It’s great to end this road...
Tyler Toffoli scores in Flames debut as Calgary beats Blue Jackets

CALGARY -- A goal, a win and the crowd chanting his name. It was a stirring Calgary Flames debut for right-winger Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday night. Acquired Monday in a trade with Montreal, Toffoli led Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, extending the Flames' winning streak to a season-high seven games.
Senators fall to Blues as Matt Murray exits early with injury

The Ottawa Senators fell 5-2 to the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night, but more concerning was the loss of Matt Murray. Already without top blueliner Thomas Chabot and forwards Josh Norris and Drake Batherson, the Senators (17-25-4) may now also be without Murray. Murray, who made 27 saves, left the...
Wright, Savoie among 40 players invited to CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Shane Wright, Matthew Savoie, Connor Geekie and Pavel Mintyukov were among the 40 players invited Tuesday to go head-to-head in the rescheduled CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which is back after a year's absence. The Canadian Hockey League and National Hockey League Central Scouting announced the list of players who have...
Watch Live: Canadiens GM Kent Hughes speaks after Toffoli trade

Editor's Note: This live stream has ended. For the first time since trading Tyler Toffoli, and with the possibility of more roster changes looming on the team's horizon, Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will field questions from the media. Hughes' answers can be seen in their entirety right here...
If Canadiens find trade involving Petry that works, Hughes will pursue it

The rebuilding of the Montreal Canadiens began Monday when Tyler Toffoli was traded. The next steps in the process may follow soon -- so as long as the right deal can be found. "Jeff Petry, if we can find a trade that works for us and another team, we're going...
Blackhawks have interest in Raptors VP of Basketball Operations Teresa Resch for GM job

As the Chicago Blackhawks began their GM search, the organization indicated it would be interviewing candidates outside of hockey. One was Cubs assistant GM Jeff Greenberg, confirmed by the team last week. Another appears to be Toronto Raptors Vice-President of Basketball Operations & Player Development Teresa Resch. Part of the...
Raptors struggle to get anything going vs. long, lanky Pelicans

The Toronto Raptors may not play a traditional centre, but they like to think they’re not a small team. Instead, their belief is they can offset their lack of traditional size -- as in, someone over six-foot-nine -- by playing a seemingly endless supply of guys at or around six-foot-nine.
