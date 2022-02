Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and a truck full of 10,000 of his pillows were denied entry to Canada to support protesting truckers.The MyPillow CEO and a videographer were intercepted at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing on Tuesday evening on their way to Ottawa to distribute “pillows and Bibles” to protestors, a Canadian government source told The National Post.Mr Lindell was reportedly turned back because he was not fully vaccinated and did not have a negative PCR test in hand.A MyPillow truck loaded with “over 10,000 pillows,” including 1,000 “Bible pillows” for the children of the truckers, was also...

PROTESTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO