Thunderstruck Announces Strategic Investment by Australian Mining Entrepreneur

Strategic Partnership To Deliver Digital Loyalty & Rewards as well as Digital Age Verification to Liquor, Cannabis and Grocery Industries. Fobi AI Inc., a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, today announced a strategic partnership with Barnet Technologies Corp. Barnet is a Canadian software development company with over 25 years of industry experience and solutions deployed in 500+ locations across Canada and the US, and is a leader in the highly regulated Liquor and Cannabis verticals, in addition to providing management system solutions for the Grocery and Convenience retail industry. The various Barnet product offerings have POS and management information features that support organizations in key areas of their business including sales operations, comprehensive inventory control modules, customer loyalty systems, provincial government ordering integration and compliance reporting, and multi-store operations with e-commerce and mobile applications. Using a hybrid cloud computing approach, Barnet has developed their system to be a reliable, user-friendly, and cost-effective solution.
Comments / 0