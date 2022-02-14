ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstruck Announces Strategic Investment by Australian Mining Entrepreneur

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE)("Thunderstuck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Australian Businessman Ian Gandel has made a strategic investment into Thunderstruck Resources and looks to play...

www.streetinsider.com

Times Union

Why Mining Should Be on the Radar for Entrepreneurs Interested in Sustainability

Industrial revolutions of the past have developed nations, improved economies and driven mass education, but each time, with more minerals and metals to keep it up. People were using candles 200 years ago before incandescence, and now LED lights are even more efficient. From burning wood to coal, then oil and natural gas, and now, nuclear and renewables – every move entrepreneurs make towards sustainability requires more mining.
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Moonrock Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Volare

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Volare is thrilled to announce our cooperation with Moonrock Capital. We are going to support Moonrock Capital in terms of DeFi and trading tools. Volare(https://volare.finance/) provides a transparent, trustless, and convenient decentralized mechanism that runs without intermediaries on options trading,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ambcrypto.com

Coinpresso to invest in Ruby Play Network strategic round

Blockchain gaming platform – the Ruby Play Network – has today gained another institutional backer in the form of leading SEO & crypto marketing firm, Coinpresso. The crypto marketers have reportedly invested a considerable $100,000 into Ruby Play Network as a strategic partner. The partnership comes into immediate effect, with the meticulously-planned tokenization of the $RUBY token being brought into operation, prior to its IEO at the end of the month.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Binance makes $200 million 'strategic investment' in Forbes

Binance is making a $200 million “strategic investment” in Forbes, a move that underlines the crypto powerhouse's growing clout and apparent ambitions in U.S. media. Binance, the world’s biggest crypto marketplace, is making the investment as the business publication founded in 1917 prepares to go public through a SPAC merger with Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited.
BUSINESS
The Press

QuickLogic Announces Strategic Investment by Long-Time and New Institutional Investors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced current and new institutional investors have purchased, in separate private placement transactions, 310,000 shares, or 2.6 percent of the current shares outstanding, raising proceeds of approximately $1.48 million.
BUSINESS
The Drum

What is strategic investment when it comes to DXPs?

Investing in a new digital experience platform (DXP) is a big decision for even the most digitally advanced organisations. With premium technology, comes a long list of tools, features, integrations and new innovative products to consider and understand. This is why it can be critical to make the right choice in your implementation partner.
ECONOMY
Poets and Quants

Mr. Healthtech Entrepreneur

I am a tech entrepreneur from India, running a startup in the healthcare domain for the last 3 years. I am looking to upskill myself with an MBA as I look to expand my business to the next level. Before that, I have tech and product management experience. I am passionate about solving problems using technology.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

InfiniteWorld and the Pixlverse Announce Strategic Web3 Partnership

With an emphasis on building infrastructure for Web3, the partnership between InfiniteWorld and Pixlverse will include asset creation, gamification, and distribution access and advisory services. The Web3 metaverse platform the Pixlverse and InfiniteWorld/Aries I Acquisition Corporation announce a new partnership focusing on building out infrastructure around asset creation, gamification, and...
INTERNET
mining.com

Zijin Mining to invest $380m in Argentina lithium plant

Chinese mining firm Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd will invest $380 million to construct a lithium carbonate plant in Argentina via local subsidiary Liex, the country’s Ministry of Production said on Friday. The plant will be located in the Tres Quebradas project, in the northern province of Catamarca, and...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces USD$495,000 Strategic Equity Investment by Socially Conscious Metaverse and Psychedelics Holding Company Orthogonal Thinker

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with respect to a strategic investment (the "Transaction") with Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. ("Orthogonal Thinker") an arm's length third-party investor, pursuant to which the Company will issue 12,555,180 units of the Company (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$495,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable for one Common Share at a price per Common Share of C$0.05 for a period of two years after the date of issue. Within 180 days of closing of the Transaction ("Closing"), Orthogonal Thinker will purchase additional Units (or convertible debt) for aggregate gross proceeds of US$505,000 based on the prevailing market price of the Common Shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Fobi Announces Strategic Partnership With Barnet Technologies Corporation

Strategic Partnership To Deliver Digital Loyalty & Rewards as well as Digital Age Verification to Liquor, Cannabis and Grocery Industries. Fobi AI Inc., a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, today announced a strategic partnership with Barnet Technologies Corp. Barnet is a Canadian software development company with over 25 years of industry experience and solutions deployed in 500+ locations across Canada and the US, and is a leader in the highly regulated Liquor and Cannabis verticals, in addition to providing management system solutions for the Grocery and Convenience retail industry. The various Barnet product offerings have POS and management information features that support organizations in key areas of their business including sales operations, comprehensive inventory control modules, customer loyalty systems, provincial government ordering integration and compliance reporting, and multi-store operations with e-commerce and mobile applications. Using a hybrid cloud computing approach, Barnet has developed their system to be a reliable, user-friendly, and cost-effective solution.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Agritech Startup Semaai Raises $1.25 Million In Pre-Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Semaai, an agritech startup based in Indonesia, has raised $1.25 million in pre-seed funding led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India’s rapid scale-up program for startups in India and Southeast Asia, and Beenext. Angel investors Nipun Mehra, founder and CEO of e-commerce startup Ula; Harshet Lunani, founder and CEO of Qoala; and Prashant Pawar, Technology Investment Banker at Houlihan Lokey also participated in the round.
AGRICULTURE
invenglobal.com

NJCAAE & Metactix™ Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - The National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) and Metactix™ LLC are pleased to announce the very first education-focused esports center management collaboration for the patented Metactix™ SaaS esports center management solution. Through this partnership, the 125+ NJCAAE programs will have access to Metactix™ at a preferred rate. Metactix™, which requires no on-premises hardware and features industry leading security, dramatically improves protection of student and institutional data while reducing costs and improving efficiency. The average esports center is expected to save ~15% of their staff hours just by utilizing the Metactix™ patented game auto-updater alone.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Vuzix Expands its Logistics Operations in Europe to Support its Growing European Business

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company has contracted Base Logistics, a Netherlands-based global asset-light provider of integrated transport and warehouse management services, to provide third-party logistics support for the expansion of the Company's European operations and business needs.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

How the Great Resignation is driving a boom in startups from more diverse founders

New business registrations have hit record highs during the pandemic. People from more diverse backgrounds are opting to set up on their own. Microbusinesses can offset unemployment and offer greater work-life flexibility. But in the developing world, a majority are self-employed out of necessity. If you’re one of the millions...
SMALL BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

PV to deliver 100% renewables at Australian mine

Australia's Zenith Energy has revealed that it will install additional solar PV and battery storage capacity at IGO’s Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation in West Australia’s Goldfield region, allowing the mine to be powered continuously by on-site renewables for up to nine hours at a time. The Nova site is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
healthcareittoday.com

Summus Global Announces $22 Million Strategic Investment Round

Mitchell Rales, Co-Founder and Executive Committee Chairman of Danaher Corporation, Leads Strategic Investment Round To Expand Global Opportunity for Virtual Specialty Care; Rick Buhrman of Sator Grove Holdings to Join Summus Board. Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, announced today the completion of a strategic investment round of $22...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Mozper launches in Brazil

Mozper, a startup that helps parents in Latin America educate their children to make smart and responsible financial decisions, has launched in Brazil in partnershsip with Visa. Mozper uses Visa's contactless payment technology for their cards which work together with the Mozper app. The platform has a feature to allocate...
TECHNOLOGY

