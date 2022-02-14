Thunderstruck Announces Strategic Investment by Australian Mining Entrepreneur

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with respect to a strategic investment (the "Transaction") with Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. ("Orthogonal Thinker") an arm's length third-party investor, pursuant to which the Company will issue 12,555,180 units of the Company (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$495,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable for one Common Share at a price per Common Share of C$0.05 for a period of two years after the date of issue. Within 180 days of closing of the Transaction ("Closing"), Orthogonal Thinker will purchase additional Units (or convertible debt) for aggregate gross proceeds of US$505,000 based on the prevailing market price of the Common Shares.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO