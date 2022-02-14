Popular Classic Rock Band Night Ranger Coming to ABT Billings
By Michael Foth
It's nearly impossible not to sing along when Sister Christian comes on the radio. In fact, the chorus is already stuck in my head, "M-O-T-O-R-I-N-G!! What's your price for flight?!" You know the rest. The crowd will surely be singing along to Night Ranger's biggest hits, when they come to Billings...
Change is inevitable. The clock ticks, the earth travels around the sun, we age and celebrate birthdays/anniversaries, and time marches on. But if you tab over to Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a funny thing happens. Time is frozen, like an everlasting gobstopper or one of those perfectly preserved midcentury interiors you see on TikTok. There, hard-rock lifers Three Days Grace are up against genre rivals/contemporaries Shinedown for the most number ones in the 40-year history of the chart. This week Three Days Grace have a song called “So Called Life” (which should read “So-Called Life” — ugh, my chronic urge to copy-edit song titles) at #1. It’s the band’s 16th chart-topper and its first since 2019 (“Right Left Wrong”). The competition is amplified, too, by the fact that both bands are releasing new albums this spring, with Three Days Grace dropping Explosions in May and Shinedown releasing Planet Zero in April.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Classic rock’s biggest hits come alive in this symphonic tribute to songs of The Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Styx, and more. From “Listen to the Music” and “Black Water” to “Come Sail Away” and “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow,” the Houston Symphony will play the songs everyone knows by heart.
Crosby, Stills, & Nash have joined forces to show solidarity to Neil Young and urge their labels to pull their collective music from the Spotify streaming service. A rare joint statement from the estranged trio reads: “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.” (Press release)
Do you live to rock? Well, there is a tour for that coming to Dodge City as the Live to Rock Tour of classic rock bands Skid Row, Quiet Riot, Warrant and Winger will head to Dodge City’s United Wireless Arena on Saturday, May 7, with the show starting at 7 p.m. and doors opening at 6 p.m.
I absolutely love concerts. It's a place where I can let loose and enjoy the music and the crowd, especially rock music. Many rock shows have graced the Magic City, and I've enjoyed a good portion of them in person. Here are some of my absolute favorite ones. Hinder at...
ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) — Oh the time has come, for Ashley for the Arts to announce the latest headliner for annual event in Arcadia. Night Ranger will bring hits such as “Sister Christian” and “Sentimental Street” to the stage Saturday, Aug. 13. Brooks & Dunn...
The Who has announced a new 2022 North American tour and they're stopping in Sacramento. 'The Who Hits Back!' Tour will kick-off on April 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at the Hard Rock Live. "Our North American trek will be another rock n’ roll knockout, kicking off 22 April and...
How many times have you tried to express yourself in song to your Valentine but you just couldn’t come up with the right words no matter how deep you dug. Big Jim’s House can help with “Classic Rock Valentines”. With Valentines from Big Jim’s House, all...
A familiar voice will fill the Smokin’ Monkey Lounge at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint on Friday night. Temper Evans and her band will perform as part of the venue’s ongoing indoor concert series, but even for those who recognize Evans from her day job as the work shift deejay on WMYL-FM, 96.7 Merle, the dulcet tones of her speaking voice can’t hold a candle to the sounds of her singing.
The classic 1990’s hit “Tubthumping” by Chumbawumba could be echoing throughout Blue River Memorial Park later this summer as part of Music in the Park. The Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department announced the lineup for this summer’s Music in the Park, featuring music that spans from the 1970’s through the 1990’s, plus a country-rock band.
The Alberta Bair theater welcomes famous country music band Lonestar on Saturday, June 11. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. The band will play hits from their newest album TEN to 1, featuring 10 classic songs remastered to show the evolution of this multi-awarded band. The album is a way for the band to reflect on their progress and success over the years.
For music fans, seeing a world-class guitarist work their magic in person can almost give you the chills. I play guitar - very, very poorly - and when I watch a pro, it always blows my mind. If you dig guitarists, then you don't want to miss the Internation Guitar Night Tour when it stops in Billings on Saturday, February 26th at the Alberta Bair Theater.
Jazz, Classical, and Big Band Swing finish the Celebrity Concert Series!. – By Ginger Nelson, Director Of Arts Programming – Hello, 2022! A new year brings with it new goals, new opportunities, and a hopeful look into the future. Like most of you, I eagerly look forward to a fresh start with deeper appreciation as I reflect on how we individually and collectively grew for the better in 2021. Fortunately for you, the Celebrity Concert Series continues to offer uplifting entertainment that should be part of everyone’s New Year’s Resolutions; Live More through Live Performance!
Achilles Wheel brings is psychedelic rock, blues and bluegrass to Sutter Creek Theatre Saturday, Feb. 5. Achilles Wheel is a high-energy roots and world music/rock-and-roll California band that blurs the lines between genres with a mix of infectious dance beats and stark lyrical ballads. The show is roots rock storytelling combined with dance hall psychedelia and features award-winning songwriting played on numerous stringed instruments and more drums than you can shake a stick at.
If you don’t follow current music closely, you might be caught off guard — surprised, even — by the popularity of Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Here’s all you need to know: The Nashville quintet definitely is big enough to headline a 4,000-capacity outdoor venue at the Idaho Botanical Garden.
The band Spoon has taken a sonic fork in the road and, appropriately enough, the first single from their new album mentions another piece of silverware — a knife. “The Hardest Cut” — complete with the line "we live on a knife" — roars with a dark, grunge-meets-'70s guitar energy, a signal of what's to come from the Texas-based band on their 10-track, 10th album, “Lucifer on the Sofa.”
Five bands gave it their all during the annual Rock the Island battle of the bands event Jan. 26, and the competition ended up tighter than ever. After the judges’ votes were tallied, two bands had tied. The tiebreaker came down to the audience vote, so freshly formed Shame...
The Top Ten Greatest Classic Rock ‘Fourth’ Albums. Historic debut albums are usually done on a shoestring and they somehow grab our attention and alter our path. Sometimes they even stop us in our tracks. Great sophomore albums prove the first wasn’t a lucky accident and the third hints that this band may be hanging around for awhile. Iconic fourth albums reveal the confidence that the band members have in their own muse and their ability to stay focused on that even as the trappings and pitfalls of success beckon.
