Sweden

Gear Grind: Airbag Pants From Swedish Brand MO’CYCLE

By Amanda Quick
webbikeworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was going to start off with a long list of pear-shaped jokes, but I think I’m going to hold my silence for the people that could benefit from this invention – because there’s huge potential here. A Swedish company – Airbag Inside Sweden AB –...

