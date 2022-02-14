Grabbing The Lifeline | Seth Conerly | Metro Community Church

First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru community meal on Friday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 6 p.m. As part of FCC’s food mission, this community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This...
Once a gathering place for prayer and worship, The Clement in Tarentum is now a community hot spot where the multitudes come together. “Every single room was destroyed when I bought it,” said Phillip Rhodes, 54, a Highland Park software engineer. “Now every room is filled.”. From guitar...
Tehachapi Community Congregational Church held its annual meeting under the leadership of Moderator Nancy Franklin. In addition to hearing committee reports and adopting a budget, five members were recognized for their dedicated service to the church. Jim Carmichael was presented with a plaque for his many hours working around the...
Volunteers gathered at Hope Community Church last weekend to participate in the five gallon bucket challenge. Following Hurricane Ida, the bucket challenge gained popularity as local efforts to clean our community became necessary. Tara Detiveaux, Director of Hope Extreme said HCC was inspired to participate in the challenge following Chick-Fil-A...
UTICA, NY – Billboard-charting recording artist Sherry Anne, a Utica native, performed a community concert at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church Saturday afternoon. Sherry Anne, who now lives in Rome says it’s great to get out and see people in her old community once again. She performed songs...
All are welcome at the free Community Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 13, hosted by Fox Valley Presbyterian Church in Geneva. King Ranch chicken casserole, spinach salad, roasted zucchini and Valentine's Day cupcakes will be served from 4 -6 p.m. at the church, 227 East Side Drive. This dinner is takeout...
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Faith Time, our weekly conversation on matters of faith. During the pandemic, many people may have become disconnected from their local church or place of worship. 3 Circle Church Thomasville Campus Pastor Jordan Matheson joins us to talk about the importance of a local church.
GALESBURG — The Knox Prairie Community Kitchen will serve its free, curbside to-go dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at First Baptist Church, 169 S. Cherry St.
The menu is as follows: scalloped potatoes and ham, (vegetarian option available), peas and carrots, strawberry cake and rolls.
...
The Vancouver City Council voted unanimously Monday to establish a contract with Living Hope Church to operate the city’s second Safe Stay Community. Brian Norris, Living Hope associate pastor, said the organization has established rapport with the homeless population, which will be an asset for the church while operating the Safe Stay Community.
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday. Join us in discovering or rediscovering the privilege and the joy of church attendance and worship. Spiritual healing and advancement are more easily accomplished with the fellowship of others. The feeling of a connection...
An upcoming concert at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Brenham will be this week’s topic of discussion for the KWHI Community Corner. KWHI will visit with Dr. Joanne Clark, one of the featured performers for “Music for a Winter’s Day: Works for Pipe Organ & Flute”, about Thursday’s free concert at the church, which begins at 6 p.m.
Pastor Dennis Aud hardly needs to offer the reminder. His kinetic energy and exuberance speaks loudly in his office at Westside Community Church, 124 Tipton Lakes Boulevard in Columbus. There, he gestures animatedly, sharing photos of his trip to Israel a few years ago, reaching toward a corner mantle for...
EASTON — The Delmarva Community Transit town-to-town shuttle service is a lifesaver for people who need to get to their doctor, do some shopping at Walmart or even get to work. But don’t even think about getting on board without your mask. The going rate for a ride...
Members of Crossroads Community Church, 8501 Claussville Road, Fogelsville, sponsored a wild game dinner Jan. 29. At one time, the building purchased by the church, was home to the Seipstown Grange. The menu included a variety of wild game meat including venison, wild boar, turkey, goose, pheasant and duck. Both...
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - First United Methodist Church of Salisbury is hosting a community event on Sunday, February 20, 2 - 4 pm. This is a workshop with author Dr. Elizabeth Shulman who will be presenting, “Finding Sanctuary: practical tools to help with the physical, emotional and spiritual challenges of dementia caregiving.”
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Friday, Feb. 11, The Highland Park Community Church is hosting Night to Shine. The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, this is the fifth year it will be hosted in Casper by HPCC. “In the years that we could do a...
Comments / 0