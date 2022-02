I've got a friend who's been living with his so-called fiance' now for about 8 years. I say "so-called" because I know he has no intention of marrying her. He's only stringing her along. He's hoping something better comes along but is too scared to go it alone, so he stays with her. I know this sounds harsh, but I've seen this behavior for years.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO