Popular Classic Rock Band Night Ranger Coming to ABT Billings
By Michael Foth
2 days ago
It's nearly impossible not to sing along when Sister Christian comes on the radio. In fact, the chorus is already stuck in my head, "M-O-T-O-R-I-N-G!! What's your price for flight?!" You know the rest. The crowd will surely be singing along to Night Ranger's biggest hits, when they come to Billings...
Change is inevitable. The clock ticks, the earth travels around the sun, we age and celebrate birthdays/anniversaries, and time marches on. But if you tab over to Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a funny thing happens. Time is frozen, like an everlasting gobstopper or one of those perfectly preserved midcentury interiors you see on TikTok. There, hard-rock lifers Three Days Grace are up against genre rivals/contemporaries Shinedown for the most number ones in the 40-year history of the chart. This week Three Days Grace have a song called “So Called Life” (which should read “So-Called Life” — ugh, my chronic urge to copy-edit song titles) at #1. It’s the band’s 16th chart-topper and its first since 2019 (“Right Left Wrong”). The competition is amplified, too, by the fact that both bands are releasing new albums this spring, with Three Days Grace dropping Explosions in May and Shinedown releasing Planet Zero in April.
Marshall Tucker Band singer Doug Gray just got off the phone with the guy who handles their merchandise. It’s time to order more merch. Gray’s guy asked him if they should order two or three times what they ordered last time, but the singer told him, “No, that’s the whole key. You don’t order very much. You just sell what you got and see how it works out.”
As early as the early ’10s, but really gaining steam around 2018, classic rock made a loud, victorious return to rock radio. At the same time, the UK-led New Wave Of Classic Rock movement began to gather momentum. It fit with – but outlasted – a trend that also...
Crosby, Stills, & Nash have joined forces to show solidarity to Neil Young and urge their labels to pull their collective music from the Spotify streaming service. A rare joint statement from the estranged trio reads: “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.” (Press release)
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Classic rock’s biggest hits come alive in this symphonic tribute to songs of The Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Styx, and more. From “Listen to the Music” and “Black Water” to “Come Sail Away” and “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow,” the Houston Symphony will play the songs everyone knows by heart.
People of all ages attended a Beatles tribute band’s concert at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo on Saturday night. The concert lasted about an hour and a half, consisting of several of the Beatles’ best-known songs. The audience was invited to dance and sing along during the show.
I absolutely love concerts. It's a place where I can let loose and enjoy the music and the crowd, especially rock music. Many rock shows have graced the Magic City, and I've enjoyed a good portion of them in person. Here are some of my absolute favorite ones. Hinder at...
Every Sunday afternoon 5-7pm, 95.5 KLAQ brings you Q Connected: the latest national rock releases & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & the Borderland. This week we'll be hearing a few local bands either doing covers of classics or just emulating sounds of decades past: like Kyng who paid tribute to Metallica & the late Cliff Burton by covering one their favorite tunes from Ride the Lighting, Into the Spiral who recently released a cover of Stevie Wonder, & two bands that sounds like they've come straight out of the 80s: The 1-800, who just released their new "Do You Remember The First Time It Felt Like This?" EP in January & Juarez's Relayden, who reminds me a lot of those power metal bands from the 80s:
ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) — Oh the time has come, for Ashley for the Arts to announce the latest headliner for annual event in Arcadia. Night Ranger will bring hits such as “Sister Christian” and “Sentimental Street” to the stage Saturday, Aug. 13. Brooks & Dunn...
Add another big concert to the summer of 2022 with the announcement of multi-award-winning country music band Lonestar coming to Billings. Cat Country 102.9 presents an evening with Lonestar at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, June 11, where the band will feature songs from their new album of re-recorded hit songs including No News, I'm Already There, and the number one power ballad Amazed.
WEST FARGO — The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to West Fargo in August. The famed country band will perform at the Essentia Health Plaza at the The Lights on Sheyenne on Saturday, Aug. 13. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Ticketmaster.com....
For music fans, seeing a world-class guitarist work their magic in person can almost give you the chills. I play guitar - very, very poorly - and when I watch a pro, it always blows my mind. If you dig guitarists, then you don't want to miss the Internation Guitar Night Tour when it stops in Billings on Saturday, February 26th at the Alberta Bair Theater.
A familiar voice will fill the Smokin’ Monkey Lounge at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint on Friday night. Temper Evans and her band will perform as part of the venue’s ongoing indoor concert series, but even for those who recognize Evans from her day job as the work shift deejay on WMYL-FM, 96.7 Merle, the dulcet tones of her speaking voice can’t hold a candle to the sounds of her singing.
The classic 1990’s hit “Tubthumping” by Chumbawumba could be echoing throughout Blue River Memorial Park later this summer as part of Music in the Park. The Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department announced the lineup for this summer’s Music in the Park, featuring music that spans from the 1970’s through the 1990’s, plus a country-rock band.
Achilles Wheel brings is psychedelic rock, blues and bluegrass to Sutter Creek Theatre Saturday, Feb. 5. Achilles Wheel is a high-energy roots and world music/rock-and-roll California band that blurs the lines between genres with a mix of infectious dance beats and stark lyrical ballads. The show is roots rock storytelling combined with dance hall psychedelia and features award-winning songwriting played on numerous stringed instruments and more drums than you can shake a stick at.
The Alberta Bair theater welcomes famous country music band Lonestar on Saturday, June 11. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. The band will play hits from their newest album TEN to 1, featuring 10 classic songs remastered to show the evolution of this multi-awarded band. The album is a way for the band to reflect on their progress and success over the years.
We’ve all heard of the British Invasion, right? That period in the 1960s when America was flooded with excellent rock bands like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Cream, the Kinks, and others. And how that movement lasted well into the ’70s with other bands like Led Zeppelin. That...
The Who has announced a new 2022 North American tour and they're stopping in Sacramento. 'The Who Hits Back!' Tour will kick-off on April 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at the Hard Rock Live. "Our North American trek will be another rock n’ roll knockout, kicking off 22 April and...
Classic rock group Kansas brings its Point of Know Return anniversary tour to the Helen Devitt Jones Theater at Buddy Holly Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. With a legendary career spanning nearly five decades, Kansas has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. This “garage band” from Topeka has gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide, according to information from the group's official website, www.kansasband.com.
