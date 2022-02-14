Kaplan: Answering 20 big questions heading into the season’s final months

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- The Bemidji State University women’s hockey team will travel to Mankato, Minn. this weekend to close out the regular season versus the Minnesota State University Mankato Mavericks. Hosted at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, games will be at 3:01 pm Friday, Feb. 18 and 2:01 pm Saturday, Feb. 19.
The Big East released on Wednesday, February 16th their final regular season stat leaders. This represents those reported stats and here are the scoring leaders, rebounding leaders, assist leaders and steal leaders. Congratulations to all on a great season! Best of luck in the playoffs. Girls. Scoring Leaders. Rebounding Leaders.
Tristan H. Cockcroft’s nine-part “Playbook” lays out how to go from fantasy baseball novice to expert in one season. Part I: How to set up your league, covers everything from the various draft options and scoring systems to keeper settings.
Comments / 0