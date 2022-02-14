Sets an Epic Musical Rant to Song on His New Single “Avatars of Love”

Alt-pop artist chasing luma, aka Luke MacDonald, unveils his debut single, “bittersweet.”. chasing luma shares, “‘bittersweet’ was the song that made me decide to make the chasing luma project. For a long while I was really lost and not sure what sounded like ‘me.’ So, I tried to forget everything I knew about making music and start from nothing – I was making at least one song a day and so much of it was… not great. In 2019, I made the first version of ‘bittersweet’, and something clicked for me, it was a really special moment – I felt so many new ideas come at me at once! Without being too revealing, ‘bittersweet’ is about being at a crossroads in the world and struggling to find your truth. It’s about asking yourself if it’s worth it to abandon everything you know, or to stay in your comfort zone; knowing you want more out of life, but not knowing quite how to get it yet – being aware that you’ll probably be happier if you follow your heart and ambition but being a bit timid of the cost of that.”

