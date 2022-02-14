ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sets an Epic Musical Rant to Song on His New Single “Avatars of Love”

By Kim March
floodmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether or not it’s his intention anymore, Kanye West still seems to be dictating trends within the music industry—ever since he and Drake dropped their duelling feature-film-length albums last year, it feels like a number of unexpected artists have followed suit (most recently Big Thief). Yet in the case of Sondre...

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
societyofrock.com

Sean Lennon Reveals His 2 Favorite Beatles Songs

John Lennon‘s son, Sean Ono Lennon, revealed his two favorite Beatles‘ songs. In 2014, during an interview with GQ, Sean said that he doesn’t like discussing his favorite Beatles’ songs. Sean expressed that he’s tired of answering certain questions. “There are questions you don’t even...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Mallrat Shares Video for New Single “Your Love”

Mallrat (aka Australian pop artist Grace Shaw) has shared a video for her new single “Your Love.” The song was produced by Shaw alongside Stylaz Fuego, and was mixed by Andrew Dawson. View the video below. “When I wrote ‘Your Love,’ I was listening to a lot of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lotte Lenya
Person
Polly Platt
Person
Kurt Weill
Person
Kanye
Person
Sondre Lerche
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Person
Judee Sill
Person
Chet Baker
Person
Billie Holiday
Person
Drake
Person
Joni Mitchell
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Loved Elvis Presley, But Not This One Song Of His

It’s pretty well known that the Beatles absolutely loved Elvis Presley and his music, but there was certainly one song of his that they just hated. So, Kiss Me Quick was an album that was cut from Pot Luck with Elvis, released a year before. It went on to become a single in the UK by the end of 1963, and the Beatles can’t stand it.
MUSIC
thesuffolkjournal.com

Fall in love to the sound of music with the best Valentine’s songs

There is only one thing that can bring a bright red into the cool blues of winter: Valentine’s Day. Some people live for it. They love gifts, flowers and the abundance of chocolate. On the other hand, others would rather curl up in bed, cuddle their favorite pint of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream and watch “The Notebook” as many times as they can within 24 hours.
MUSIC
wesb.com

SKUNK ANANSIE Releases Animated Music Video For New Single ‘Piggy’

British rock icons SKUNK ANANSIE have released an animated music video for their new track titled “Piggy”. A punk-rock blast of distorted riffs, snarling vocals and powerhouse rhythms, it’s as confrontational and uncompromising as anything the band has done over the course of its long and illustrious career.
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Arlo Parks returns “Softly” with new music

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. One of our favorite album of 2021 was Collapsed In Sunbeams, the Grammy nominated debut album from British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks. She just released the emotional new single, “Softly,” that deals with the disintegration of a relationship.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avatars#Music Industry#Ambient Music#Epic#Art#Big Thief#Chai#Aurora#Blue
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Silk Sonic – ‘Love’s Train’

Less than two weeks ahead of the February 25 kickoff of their Vegas residency, Silk Sonic is still giving fans new reasons to make their way to Sin City. ‘Love’s Train,’ their latest release, is a remake of Con Funk Shun‘s 1983 hit that Sonic rolled onto digital shelves just in time for Valentine’s Day.
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

We're 'Especially' in love with Wallows' new song, from their upcoming album

Fans of Wallows got an early weekend gift today, as the band dropped their new single "Especially You." The addictive new track is Wallows at their absolute best, a playful earworm with a humorous accompanying video, directed by Jason Lester. The song comes with news of the band's sophomore album Tell Me That It's Over, which they confirmed today will be released March 25.
MUSIC
bloody-disgusting.com

VOWWS Tease Booming New Single and Music Video for “One by One”!

VOWWS, the Los Angeles-based Australian duo heavily inspired by Quentin Tarantino and horror movie scores, is teasing a brand new single and music video ahead of their North American tour later this year. The band announced today “One by One” is set for release on February 18th, coinciding with their...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Giant Party’s emotive new single ‘Loving Arms’

Giant Party have shared a new single – listen to ‘Loving Arms’ below. The track, released last week (February 11), is a further taste of the band’s upcoming new album that’s set for release this summer. The album is described in a statement as “an...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
theyoungfolks.com

New Music: chasing luma introduces debut single – “bittersweet”

Alt-pop artist chasing luma, aka Luke MacDonald, unveils his debut single, “bittersweet.”. chasing luma shares, “‘bittersweet’ was the song that made me decide to make the chasing luma project. For a long while I was really lost and not sure what sounded like ‘me.’ So, I tried to forget everything I knew about making music and start from nothing – I was making at least one song a day and so much of it was… not great. In 2019, I made the first version of ‘bittersweet’, and something clicked for me, it was a really special moment – I felt so many new ideas come at me at once! Without being too revealing, ‘bittersweet’ is about being at a crossroads in the world and struggling to find your truth. It’s about asking yourself if it’s worth it to abandon everything you know, or to stay in your comfort zone; knowing you want more out of life, but not knowing quite how to get it yet – being aware that you’ll probably be happier if you follow your heart and ambition but being a bit timid of the cost of that.”
MUSIC
Complex

Queen Naija Connects With Big Sean on New Song “Hate Our Love”

Queen Naija has linked up with her fellow Detroit native Big Sean for the new single “Hate Our Love.”. Featuring a sample of Bobby Glenn’s 1970s song “Sounds Like A Love Song,” the song commemorates a love that endures even through the toughest times. “What I’d...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

CC’ Lands On Apple Music’s “Best New Song”

CC’ is an up and coming R&B singer from South Central California and is currently making a statement in the music industry today. At the age of 9 she was inspired by the legendary great voices of Chaka Khan and Whitney Houston. More recently CC’ gained her musical inspiration from great talented artists like Jazmine Sullivan, Brandi, and Lauren Hill. CC’ began singing for her local church and remembers feeling the anointing in the room while the other choir members sang. She believed singing was something she was called to do and always believed that someday she was going to use her abilities in the form of a career. Growing up the support from her family and peers encouraged her to keep singing and striving in the direction of her passion. As the years went by she focused on her craft and dedicated her upcoming career to her family using her hard work and determination to make it happen. Last year, CC’ dropped her debut first single “Love Again” and immediately received recognition as the song skyrocketed in numbers. CC’ has quickly gained a vast fan base with her voice and was mentioned as Apple Music’s “Best New Song” landing her at the #6 spot.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Jimmy Cliff Shares Heartfelt Music Video For New Single, ‘Human Touch’

Jimmy Cliff releases a heart-felt acoustic music video for his latest single, “Human Touch.” The Grammy Award winning artist offers the new visual in time to celebrate February’s Black History Month. You can watch the video below. “Human Touch” was first released in 2021 on August 6,...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Keshi Finds Art Within Intimacy In Music Video For New Single ‘Touch’

In the music video for his latest single, “Touch,” fast-rising singer and songwriter Keshi spends a dreamy day in Malibu finding artistic vignettes in moments of intimacy. The smooth alternative pop song will appear on his forthcoming debut album Gabriel, due for release later this year via Island Records.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Arch Enemy Unveil Music Video For Catchy New Single “Handshake With Hell”

Swedish metal band Arch Enemy has shared their new music video for their new single, “Handshake With Hell”, which will be on their upcoming album Deceivers, which will be released on July 29 via Century Media Records. In January, the band announced the release date of their upcoming...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Diplo & Miguel – ‘Don’t Forget My Love’

Famed DJ-producer Diplo may be busy bringing his brigade of hits to stages around the world on his international tour, but that doesn’t mean the 43-year-old can’t find time to crank out new music. ‘Don’t Forget My Love,’ which taps fellow GRAMMY-winning star Miguel to assist, comes as...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy