Chop It Up with the 8 Best Food Processors of 2022

This is the first time I’ve baked bread down here in Fort Lauderdale Florida while on vacation. I wasn’t planning on baking so didn’t bring any starter with me. I met with Alfanso while down here and he was kind enough to have given me some osmotolerant yeast from his stash that he got from Amazon. So while having bread baking withdrawal I decided that I’d bake some bread. We are having a small group of good friends over for dinner tonight and took the chance to bake buns to go with dinner. Who doesn’t like freshly baked buns with their dinner?

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO