Chop It Up with the 8 Best Food Processors of 2022

INGREDIENTS 1/4 c. Dijon Mustard 1 tbsp. honey 4 tbsp. melted butter 1 tbsp. poppy seeds 1/4 c. mayonnaise 12 slider buns 18 slices of Black Forest deli ham 16 slices Swiss cheese Dill Pickle Chips for garnish 1. Heat oven to 350° and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, combine mustard and honey and whisk to combine. 2. Make poppy dressing: In a medium bowl, combine butter, poppy seeds, and 1 tablespoon of honey-mustard mixture. Whisk to combine. 3. Split slider buns in half horizontally and place bottom half on baking sheet. Spread mayo in an even layer on the bottom layer of slider buns, then top with an even layer of ham and cheese. Spread top buns with honey-mustard mixture, then place on top of cheese layer. Pour poppy seed dressing on tops of buns (using a pastry brush to spread if necessary) until all buns are coated. Place in oven and bake until cheese is melty and buns are golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Slice and serve. Dill Pickle Chips for garnish.
