Iowa St. reaches highest AP ranking in 20 years

Tennessee basketball moved up three spots and and is ranked No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, after wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt last week. The Vols have won seven of their last eight games dating back to the 107-79 loss at Kentucky on January 18 at Rupp Arena. It’s seven straight Southeastern Conference wins, with the lone loss being the 52-51 game at Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on January 29 in Austin.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO