Iowa St. reaches highest AP ranking in 20 years

On paper, Adrian Martinez left Nebraska as one of the program’s top quarterbacks, holding several Cornhusker records. But the truth is, Martinez left Nebraska a disgruntled quarterback, one that concealed and played through a broken jaw for several weeks. Martinez holds 16 school records at Nebraska, and he tallied...
Downey (Calif.) Warren five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a somewhat forgotten name when it comes to the Class of 2023 quarterbacks. At least as much as you can be when you’re the No. 4 overall prospect in the country. Much of the hype around this crop of signal-callers has centered on Arch Manning and USC pledge Malachi Nelson.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half […]
After achieving a program-best No. 4 ranking in last week's Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll, a tough week for the Michigan Wolverines caused them to tumble in this week's poll. Michigan dropped to No. 9 in the AP poll after a 63-57 loss to Michigan State on...
Tennessee basketball moved up three spots and and is ranked No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, after wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt last week. The Vols have won seven of their last eight games dating back to the 107-79 loss at Kentucky on January 18 at Rupp Arena. It’s seven straight Southeastern Conference wins, with the lone loss being the 52-51 game at Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on January 29 in Austin.
Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Caleb Grill (2) celebrate after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State men’s basketball has stopped the bleeding — at...
A breakdown of how the Associated Press men’s basketball pollsters voted Monday for the University of Houston, which dropped eight spots to No. 14 after consecutive losses to SMU and Memphis. Highest: 6 (Jesse Newell, Kansas City Star). Lowest: 24 (Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). Biggest drop: Ben Steele...
Kansas basketball defeated Oklahoma State 76-62 on Monday inside Allen Fieldhouse. The win gives KU 10 victories in league play for the 28th straight season, the longest active streak in NCAA Division I basketball. KU remains in front of Baylor in the Big 12 race by one game in the loss column with the Bears set to take on third-place Texas Tech on the road Wednesday.
Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jeff Linder arrived in Laramie prior to the 2020-21 basketball season, making it clear from the start that he saw potential for the Cowboys to regain respect on the hardwoods. As the Cowboys head into the final portion of Linder’s second...
Manhattan, Kansas – The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11 overall, 3-9 in the Big 12 Conference) likely saw their NCAA Tournament hopes destroyed tonight by losing to the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11, 6-7), 78-73. The Mountaineers led 42-35 at halftime, but Kansas State went on an 18-2 run in the...
Arizona has moved up a spot in the AP Poll this week as the Wildcats are now ranked third. Last week saw Arizona go on the road and defeat Arizona State, Washington State, and Washington all in convincing fashion. The Wildcats were ranked as high as third earlier in the...
HUNTINGTON — With just one more week of regular season games to go in West Virginia girls high school basketball, here are the latest rankings according to the Associated Press. The Buckhannon-Upshur Lady Bucs moved up one spot this week landing sixth in Class AAAA. Class AAAA. 1. Huntington...
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. CLASS 4A. Record Pts Prv. 1. Ames (6) 17-1 95 1. 2. Pleasant Valley (3) 19-0 90 2. 3. Cedar Rapids...
LARAMIE, Wyo. — In the two years before Jeff Linder arrived, the Wyoming men’s basketball program suffered through back-to-back 24-loss seasons. Now the Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Mountain West) are ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll released Monday. This is the first time UW has cracked the...
Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday - its highest mark since the 2002 season - and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
As of this morning, Auburn basketball’s three-week reign as the #1 team in the country is over (for now). After a tough loss in overtime on the road to the red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks, the Tigers dropped from #1 to #2 behind Gonzaga. However, the season is not over yet,...
Johnny Davis had an exit to remember when he left the floor at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and was responsible for Wisconsin’s late rally in a 74-69 road victory over Indiana. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate scored the final 13 points for the Badgers in the comeback victory.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDTV) - The Mountaineers entered Allen Fieldhouse looking to avenge their loss to the Jayhawks two games ago, but were unable to contain Zakiyah Franklin and the rest of the KU attack. Franklin led all scorers with 25 points and was 10-17 from the floor. JJ Quinerly continued...
Comments / 0