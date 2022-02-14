ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Iowa St. reaches highest AP ranking in 20 years

By www.espn.com - TOP
thegamenashville.com
 2 days ago

Iowa State has reached its best AP women's...

www.thegamenashville.com

Comments / 0

KSN News

Agbaji scores 20 and No. 6 Kansas tops Oklahoma State 76-62

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half […]
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the latest AP Top 25

Tennessee basketball moved up three spots and and is ranked No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, after wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt last week. The Vols have won seven of their last eight games dating back to the 107-79 loss at Kentucky on January 18 at Rupp Arena. It’s seven straight Southeastern Conference wins, with the lone loss being the 52-51 game at Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on January 29 in Austin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State wins first in Fort Worth since 2016 to halt four-game skid

Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Caleb Grill (2) celebrate after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State men’s basketball has stopped the bleeding — at...
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

Breaking down Houston's No. 14 ranking in AP college basketball poll

A breakdown of how the Associated Press men’s basketball pollsters voted Monday for the University of Houston, which dropped eight spots to No. 14 after consecutive losses to SMU and Memphis. Highest: 6 (Jesse Newell, Kansas City Star). Lowest: 24 (Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). Biggest drop: Ben Steele...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Four observations from KU basketball's 76-62 win over Oklahoma State

Kansas basketball defeated Oklahoma State 76-62 on Monday inside Allen Fieldhouse. The win gives KU 10 victories in league play for the 28th straight season, the longest active streak in NCAA Division I basketball. KU remains in front of Baylor in the Big 12 race by one game in the loss column with the Bears set to take on third-place Texas Tech on the road Wednesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Times-Republican

Iowa State up to No. 6 in women’s AP Top 25

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Falls Apart in Second Half to Lose to Kansas State

Manhattan, Kansas – The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11 overall, 3-9 in the Big 12 Conference) likely saw their NCAA Tournament hopes destroyed tonight by losing to the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11, 6-7), 78-73. The Mountaineers led 42-35 at halftime, but Kansas State went on an 18-2 run in the...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Arizona ranked third in latest AP Poll

Arizona has moved up a spot in the AP Poll this week as the Wildcats are now ranked third. Last week saw Arizona go on the road and defeat Arizona State, Washington State, and Washington all in convincing fashion. The Wildcats were ranked as high as third earlier in the...
ARIZONA STATE
mybuckhannon.com

Lady Bucs move up to sixth in latest AP Basketball rankings

HUNTINGTON — With just one more week of regular season games to go in West Virginia girls high school basketball, here are the latest rankings according to the Associated Press. The Buckhannon-Upshur Lady Bucs moved up one spot this week landing sixth in Class AAAA. Class AAAA. 1. Huntington...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Billings Gazette

Wyoming Cowboys men's basketball team ranked No. 22 in AP poll

LARAMIE, Wyo. — In the two years before Jeff Linder arrived, the Wyoming men’s basketball program suffered through back-to-back 24-loss seasons. Now the Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Mountain West) are ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll released Monday. This is the first time UW has cracked the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Item

Gamecocks stay atop AP Polls; Iowa State jumps to No. 6

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday - its highest mark since the 2002 season - and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Johnny Davis has message for Indiana fans after leading Wisconsin to huge road win

Johnny Davis had an exit to remember when he left the floor at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and was responsible for Wisconsin’s late rally in a 74-69 road victory over Indiana. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate scored the final 13 points for the Badgers in the comeback victory.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDTV

Mountaineers fall on the road at Kansas, move to 11-12

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDTV) - The Mountaineers entered Allen Fieldhouse looking to avenge their loss to the Jayhawks two games ago, but were unable to contain Zakiyah Franklin and the rest of the KU attack. Franklin led all scorers with 25 points and was 10-17 from the floor. JJ Quinerly continued...
LAWRENCE, KS

