Hospitality Allergen Support UK is launching an allergy campaign to raise the profile of food safety in hospitality, which it believes has fallen by the wayside. Allergy awareness group, Hospitality Allergen Support UK (HASUK), reports that one in 90 allergy ‘near misses’ ends in an accident or fatality. A ‘near miss’ is an instance where food or drink containing an ingredient that someone is allergic or intolerant to is almost – but not – consumed. Obviously for someone with a severe allergy this can be a disconcerting experience.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO