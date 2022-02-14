Popular Classic Rock Band Night Ranger Coming to ABT Billings
By Michael Foth
NewsTalk 95.5
2 days ago
It's nearly impossible not to sing along when Sister Christian comes on the radio. In fact, the chorus is already stuck in my head, "M-O-T-O-R-I-N-G!! What's your price for flight?!" You know the rest. The crowd will surely be singing along to Night Ranger's biggest hits, when they come to Billings...
In the mid ‘70s, Neil Young sent Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant a demo tape of a new song he hoped Skynyrd would record. The song was called “Powderfinger,” with evocative lyrics about a river, a boat, guns, “Big John” and “Emmy Lou.” Right in the wheelhouse of Ronnie Van Zant, whose charismatic vocals excelled on danger-laced story songs like Skynyrd’s “Saturday Night Special,” “That Smell,” “The Needle and the Spoon” and even “Gimme Three Steps.”
Change is inevitable. The clock ticks, the earth travels around the sun, we age and celebrate birthdays/anniversaries, and time marches on. But if you tab over to Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a funny thing happens. Time is frozen, like an everlasting gobstopper or one of those perfectly preserved midcentury interiors you see on TikTok. There, hard-rock lifers Three Days Grace are up against genre rivals/contemporaries Shinedown for the most number ones in the 40-year history of the chart. This week Three Days Grace have a song called “So Called Life” (which should read “So-Called Life” — ugh, my chronic urge to copy-edit song titles) at #1. It’s the band’s 16th chart-topper and its first since 2019 (“Right Left Wrong”). The competition is amplified, too, by the fact that both bands are releasing new albums this spring, with Three Days Grace dropping Explosions in May and Shinedown releasing Planet Zero in April.
For music fans, seeing a world-class guitarist work their magic in person can almost give you the chills. I play guitar - very, very poorly - and when I watch a pro, it always blows my mind. If you dig guitarists, then you don't want to miss the Internation Guitar Night Tour when it stops in Billings on Saturday, February 26th at the Alberta Bair Theater.
Crosby, Stills, & Nash have joined forces to show solidarity to Neil Young and urge their labels to pull their collective music from the Spotify streaming service. A rare joint statement from the estranged trio reads: “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.” (Press release)
Queen was the most-played rock band on the radio last year around the whole world. But across all genres, they placed fourth according to the analytics service Viberate. The top three were Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd. Out of over 24,000 radio stations in 150 different countries, pop music was the most popular genre with 141 million plays, and rock came in second with 79.7 million plays.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Classic rock’s biggest hits come alive in this symphonic tribute to songs of The Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Styx, and more. From “Listen to the Music” and “Black Water” to “Come Sail Away” and “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow,” the Houston Symphony will play the songs everyone knows by heart.
People of all ages attended a Beatles tribute band’s concert at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo on Saturday night. The concert lasted about an hour and a half, consisting of several of the Beatles’ best-known songs. The audience was invited to dance and sing along during the show.
I absolutely love concerts. It's a place where I can let loose and enjoy the music and the crowd, especially rock music. Many rock shows have graced the Magic City, and I've enjoyed a good portion of them in person. Here are some of my absolute favorite ones. Hinder at...
Taylor Goldsmith, frontman of the California-formed band Dawes, writes for the joy of writing. He’s unafraid to keep putting the pen to paper, even if all of the ideas don’t stick. In the spirit of his heroes, Frank Zappa and Joni Mitchell, he creates, writes, and records with a free spirit, letting each song be complete as it is.
Do you live to rock? Well, there is a tour for that coming to Dodge City as the Live to Rock Tour of classic rock bands Skid Row, Quiet Riot, Warrant and Winger will head to Dodge City’s United Wireless Arena on Saturday, May 7, with the show starting at 7 p.m. and doors opening at 6 p.m.
ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) — Oh the time has come, for Ashley for the Arts to announce the latest headliner for annual event in Arcadia. Night Ranger will bring hits such as “Sister Christian” and “Sentimental Street” to the stage Saturday, Aug. 13. Brooks & Dunn...
I only got a page worth of notes at Alice Cooper’s Monday night show at Ruth Eckerd Hall. It’s not at all because there was nothing interesting to talk about, but the current tour promoting last year’s Detroit Stories is running more or less the same setlist from before COVID-19 was a thing.
WEST FARGO — The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to West Fargo in August. The famed country band will perform at the Essentia Health Plaza at the The Lights on Sheyenne on Saturday, Aug. 13. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Ticketmaster.com....
Add another big concert to the summer of 2022 with the announcement of multi-award-winning country music band Lonestar coming to Billings. Cat Country 102.9 presents an evening with Lonestar at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, June 11, where the band will feature songs from their new album of re-recorded hit songs including No News, I'm Already There, and the number one power ballad Amazed.
The Top Ten Greatest Classic Rock ‘Fourth’ Albums. Historic debut albums are usually done on a shoestring and they somehow grab our attention and alter our path. Sometimes they even stop us in our tracks. Great sophomore albums prove the first wasn’t a lucky accident and the third hints that this band may be hanging around for awhile. Iconic fourth albums reveal the confidence that the band members have in their own muse and their ability to stay focused on that even as the trappings and pitfalls of success beckon.
A familiar voice will fill the Smokin’ Monkey Lounge at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint on Friday night. Temper Evans and her band will perform as part of the venue’s ongoing indoor concert series, but even for those who recognize Evans from her day job as the work shift deejay on WMYL-FM, 96.7 Merle, the dulcet tones of her speaking voice can’t hold a candle to the sounds of her singing.
Achilles Wheel brings is psychedelic rock, blues and bluegrass to Sutter Creek Theatre Saturday, Feb. 5. Achilles Wheel is a high-energy roots and world music/rock-and-roll California band that blurs the lines between genres with a mix of infectious dance beats and stark lyrical ballads. The show is roots rock storytelling combined with dance hall psychedelia and features award-winning songwriting played on numerous stringed instruments and more drums than you can shake a stick at.
The classic 1990’s hit “Tubthumping” by Chumbawumba could be echoing throughout Blue River Memorial Park later this summer as part of Music in the Park. The Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department announced the lineup for this summer’s Music in the Park, featuring music that spans from the 1970’s through the 1990’s, plus a country-rock band.
How many times have you tried to express yourself in song to your Valentine but you just couldn’t come up with the right words no matter how deep you dug. Big Jim’s House can help with “Classic Rock Valentines”. With Valentines from Big Jim’s House, all...
