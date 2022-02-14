Matthew Hilbush, PE

EDUCATION: Pennsylvania State University - Penn State Main Campus (University Park, PA) As Director of Operations for Walker’s newest office location in Fort Lauderdale, Mark will serve the company's wide range of clients in South Florida. Mark is a registered Professional Engineer in Florida and Pennsylvania, is trained as a ParkSmart Advisor through the GBCI and USGBC, and is a certified administrator of public parking (CAPP). He has more than 22 years of experience in parking planning, operational consulting, design, and restoration. Visit us at walkerconsultants.com.
Comments / 0