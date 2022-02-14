ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Hilbush, PE

 2 days ago

EDUCATION: Drexel University - BSCE, Civil Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology - MSCE, Civil Engineering. Matthew Hilbush, PE, President and Founder of Mainstay Engineering Group, Inc., is celebrating his firm’s 20th anniversary...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Brian Grace, PE

Brian Grace, PE, was recently elected as a shareholder for BGE, Inc. Grace has been with BGE since 2015 and was named a director in the South Austin Land/Site Development department in 2021. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina.
bizjournals

Mark Santos, PE, CAPP

EDUCATION: Pennsylvania State University - Penn State Main Campus (University Park, PA) As Director of Operations for Walker’s newest office location in Fort Lauderdale, Mark will serve the company's wide range of clients in South Florida. Mark is a registered Professional Engineer in Florida and Pennsylvania, is trained as a ParkSmart Advisor through the GBCI and USGBC, and is a certified administrator of public parking (CAPP). He has more than 22 years of experience in parking planning, operational consulting, design, and restoration. Visit us at walkerconsultants.com.
bizjournals

Matt Robinson, PE

Matt Robinson, PE, was recently elected as a shareholder for BGE, Inc. He joined the firm in 2019 currently serves as a director of Land Development in the firm's North Texas region. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas Tech University.
bizjournals

Wes Gibson, PE

EDUCATION: North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC), University of North Carolina at Charlotte (NC) After leading DPR’s self-perform operation in Dallas-Forth Worth for seven years, Wes will now guide the expansion of DPR Atlanta’s self-perform operations by growing a sustainable local craft workforce to support broader and more complex scopes of work. He is a licensed structural engineer who began as a subcontractor and sees value in early engagement and partnerships. Wes will elicit operational excellence while building a talent pool to evolve with the business and local real estate market.
Daily Independent

James William Matthews

On the evening of January 22nd, 2022, just shy of his 98th birthday, James William Matthews passed away following a short illness. Jim was born on February 9th, 1924 in Hamlet, North Carolina to
bizjournals

Marcia Camarda, PE, LEED AP

Marcia Camarda, PE, LEED AP transitions to Principal Emeritus. Marcia started her career at SK&A 38-years ago and has served as Managing Principal for the last 13 years. As Principal Emeritus, Marcia will provide support for SK&A’s transition, and lead key firm initiatives around staff growth and leadership development while continuing to elevate the profile of SK&A within the commercial real estate industry.
bizjournals

Melissa Thomson Matthews

Melissa Thomson Matthews was named Vice President of Business Development at RBO in January 2022. Before joining RBO, Melissa held several sales and marketing leadership roles. Melissa leads a team of marketing sales specialists who guide clients to the best performing and most cost-effective marketing solution. Along with her team,...
bizjournals

20 People to Know in Engineering: Kimberly Kennedy, director of engineering and construction, ALCOSAN

Kimberly Kennedy has been leading the effort to expand ALCOSAN’s wastewater treatment plant for four years, a project, slated to wrap up in 2027, that will end up more than doubling the capacity of the plant and reduce sewage overflows into the region’s waterways. She became ALCOSAN’s director of engineering and construction in 2018, a promotion after eight months at the authority. During her 25-year engineering career, Kennedy also spent 12.5 years with HDR Inc. Her undergrad degree in civil engineering was from Bradley University, with an M.S. from the University of Pittsburgh.
bizjournals

Meet your mentor: See the metro Orlando mentors for Mentoring Monday 2022

You have the opportunity to meet your future mentor on Monday, Feb. 28. Orlando Business Journal's annual Bizwomen Mentoring Monday event will take place on that day from 9-11 a.m. at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, 52 W. Underwood St. in Orlando. The event is designed to bring together...
bizjournals

What 'diversity in business' means to OBJ's 2021 award winners

We're about two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, and businesses are hard at work seeking ways to engage and motivate their workforces. Experts have said a surefire way to improve morale and trust within an organization is to prioritize equity, diversity and inclusion. And that has become even more critical during the pandemic, a time that has spawned The Great Resignation — employees are leaving their places of work in droves seeking better opportunities. In fact, research recently released by MIT Sloan Management Review found the top contributors to toxic cultures included a failure to promote diversity, equity and inclusion; and workers feeling disrespected.
bizjournals

2021 BBJ NextGenBHM General: Kathleen Robinson, Airship

Why did you choose to go into your profession? In my early 20s, I was at a company that made me feel unsafe because of my age and gender. I quit on a whim and moved to Birmingham without a plan. Except one thought, “I wanted to be the one to create a safe place for all people to come to work, collaborate and make a impact.” HR was the right next step, and Airship was the best step.
bizjournals

Fort Worth fintech Elevate Credit settles massive litigation for $33 million

This story is available as part of a content partnership with The Texas Lawbook. For the latest legal services news, visit TexasLawbook.net. A Fort Worth technology-based financial lender has agreed to pay $33 million as part of a pending settlement agreement related to a web of litigation across the United States, which alleged a decadelong scheme of predatory lending and subsequent corporate transactional legal maneuvering that victimized more than a million low-income people.
bizjournals

Landsea Homes eyes Orlando as base of operations for future East Coast expansion

Landsea Homes’ Florida expansion starts with Orlando, but the entire South may be next. The Newport Beach, California-based homebuilder’s recent $179.3 million purchase of Orlando-based Hanover Family Builders establishes a “beachhead” for Landsea to expand throughout the Sunshine State and, possibly, surrounding states, Landsea President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Forsum told the Orlando Business Journal, a sibling publication of L.A. Business First.
bizjournals

How Popup Think Tank turned brainstorming into a startup

Tim Schuster founded a church in 2012 with the goal of reimagining the experience so it revolved more around people and relationships. A decade later, the church no longer exists, but the concept of bringing community together lives on with Schuster’s startup Popup Think Tank.
bizjournals

ACC headquarters search continuing with Charlotte visit, decision expected this spring

The Atlantic Coast Conference is continuing its assessment of potential headquarters cities, including a visit to Charlotte next week. MEET YOUR MENTOR at our MENTORING MONDAY event. Join Triangle Business Journal for this one-of-a-kind event that brings together women in a casual, fast-paced coaching atmosphere. Register now. Deadline: Monday, March...
bizjournals

Confirmed: CelLink to put factory, at least 2K jobs in Georgetown

At the same time the company announced it had raised $250 million, it confirmed it would build a 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, with plans to open in mid-2022. If CelLink meets its hiring projections, it could become the largest private-sector employer in the city north of Austin.
bizjournals

Mandate to Grow

Fontbonne President Nancy Blattner’s strategy to stem the university’s decade-long enrollment decline. Fontbonne, based in St. Louis for nearly 100 years, has shed an alarming number of students and recorded growing deficits, raising questions about its long-term viability. The university's president lays out its multipronged turnaround strategy.
bizjournals

InHub acquired by Portland-area rival

A fast-growing Portland, Oregon-area software company's latest acquisition could help it better work with investment world customers. RFPIO acquired Chicago-based InHub, the companies revealed Tuesday. While terms of the deal weren't disclosed, InHub’s founder and CEO Ariana Amplo is joining RFPIO’s leadership team.
