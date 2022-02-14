ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will Lovie Smith Help Texans Retain Top Free Agents?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

HOUSTON — At the start of the new league year, the Houston Texans will have 28 players set to hit free agency in March. The effects from a 4-13 record could bring a roster overhaul to the organization for the second consecutive year. General Manager Nick Caserio could...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
profootballrumors.com

Texans HC Lovie Smith’s Views On QBs Watson, Mills

Smith expressed optimism that a resolution will be coming somewhat soon with Watson. It is already well known that the team intends to trade him before the start of the new league year in March; Smith concurs that dealing him elsewhere would be the best outcome. When asked about how...
NFL
houstontexans.com

Danieal Manning on time with Texans and Lovie Smith | Daily Brew

Life is good these days for Danieal Manning. The Corsicana native played safety and returned kicks for Houston from 2011 through 2014. He's now living an hour northwest of his hometown in Burleson, which is south of Fort Worth. Manning does some ranching nearby and remarried a few years ago. In addition to three older children in high school, Manning also has a 2-year old.
NFL
TexansDaily

NFL Top 50 Free Agents: Cowboys LB & QB Teddy Bridgewater to Texans?

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio arguably had more hits than misses in last year's enormous free agency class, finding consistent starters in linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, nickel back Tavierre Thomas, and punter Cam Johnston. But, Houston's roster is set to lose 28 players to free agency this year and it...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Free Agents#American Football#Stanford
TexansDaily

What If Texans Had Drafted Donald Over Clowney?

It was only fitting that the game-sealing play in Super Bowl LVI was made by Aaron Donald - a generational talent who has now won it all and could be set for early retirement. Donald's dominance during his time in the NFL will have him go down as one of the greatest to ever do it - and unfortunately for many teams - one of the greatest they let slip away.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Free Agency: 5 Offensive Targets

If the last offseason was any indication, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio isn't afraid to make big moves in free agency. And given that Houston has 28 players set to hit free agency, there's no shortage of roster space for some upgrades. In 2021, the Texans' offense ranked 32nd...
NFL
ESPN

With Pep Hamilton at OC, Houston Texans hope QB Davis Mills can take step forward

HOUSTON -- Although the Houston Texans fired their coach and offensive coordinator after the season, quarterback Davis Mills won’t have to go far to find some continuity from his rookie season. When the Texans promoted defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach, he promoted Pep Hamilton from passing game...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
TexansDaily

New RB Needed? How Do Texans Fix Broken Running Game?

How hapless was the Houston Texans' running game in 2021?. *Their leading rusher had only 427 yards, setting a franchise record for fewest by a team leader. *The player with the most rushing touchdowns (3) was a quarterback that suffered a major injury, played in only six games and was beaten out by a rookie for the two months.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Texans, Titans

The Texans are believed to have a goal of finally trading QB Deshaun Watson before the start of the 2022 league year on March 16. He’s due to count for more than three times as much on their cap, so there’s plenty of incentive to wrap the situation up. New HC Lovie Smith acknowledged as much when asked about the timeline for a deal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith says Davis Mills will have to earn starting job in 2022

The Houston Texans may have found their quarterback in Davis Mills, but nothing will come easy for the 2021 third-rounder from Stanford. Coach Lovie Smith told Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated’s MMQB that Mills played just as well as fellow rookies Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance, and that the club is hopeful with Mills spending year two in Pep Hamilton’s system.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Why the Houston Texans should sign Leighton Vander Esch in free agency

One look at the Houston Texans’ roster will make you wonder if they can sign ALL of the free agents in the 2022 free agency period. However, they’re still in a bit of a financial bind after Bill O’Brien’s reign as the Texans czar. Unfortunately, the big names are practically out of the question for Houston. There are two moves they could make, though. Sign Leighton Vander Esch in free agency, and reunite him with Maliek Collins, who was a Texan last season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Vikings must offer Texans for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t played for his team in over a year due to trade demands and multiple sexual assault lawsuits levied against him. No team has any idea when/if Watson will become available to play again, as he hasn’t officially been suspended by the NFL. His deposition for the lawsuits is expected to take place later on this month, at which point the league may step in and finally issue their punishment…or they could not. With so much up in the air regarding Watson’s future, you wouldn’t expect to hear many rumors of teams being linked to the former Pro Bowler. With Watson’s immense talent, though, that was never going to be the case, and one of the latest teams rumored to be on Watson’s “wishlist,” is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
Financial World

Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson has two teams on his radar

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings on his radar, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. After the 2020 season, Watson requested a trade from the Houston Texans. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits and a criminal investigation by the Houston Police Department for alleged sexual misconduct so teams didn't want to go all in on the quarterback until they have a clearer picture on the situation.
NFL
ABC Action News

Report: Texans QB Deshuan Watson evaluating Bucs as possible fit

TAMPA, Fla. — With future Hall of Famer Tom Brady retired, for now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a franchise quarterback and according to ESPN.com, one may be considering Tampa as his new home, if he's able to play again. ESPN.com reported Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has started...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy