Texas Tech secured its first season sweep over Baylor since 2005 with an 83-73 home victory over the Bears on Wednesday night after trailing by seven points at the half. The Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4) are now 16-0 at home and have won five of its last six games overall. Next up, Texas Tech takes on No. 20 Texas 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Erwin Center in Austin, TX looking for another sweep against an in-state conference rival. The Longhorns are coming off an 80-78 overtime win at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO