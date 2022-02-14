ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Bestsellers, 14 February 2022

A new YA Star Wars novel, The High Republic: Midnight Horizon (Disney...

locusmag.com

Spotlight on: Aspen Words

ASPEN WORDS was founded in 1976 as a literary center based in Aspen CO. A program of the Aspen Institute, their mission is to encourage writers, inspire readers, and connect people through the power of stories. AW’s year-round programs include Summer Words, a writing conference and literary festival; Winter Words, a speaker series presenting the best of contemporary literature; the Aspen Words Literary Prize, a $35,000 annual award for fiction with social impact; as well as a writers-in-the-schools program and writing residencies. They recently added a SF/Fantasy workshop to their line-up.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
locusmag.com

The Year in Review 2021 by Alex Brown

For me, 2021 was a year of increasing challenges. Just when it seemed like things might be looking up, something awful would jump out of the shadows and bring it all back down again. Fiction, especially of the romance and speculative genres, helped me keep my head above water even during the worst of it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

HWA 2022 Summer Scares

The Horror Writers Association (HWA) has announced their Summer Scares Reading list for 2022. The Remaking, Clay McLeod Chapman (Quirk) My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics) Coyote Songs, Gabino Iglesias (Broken River) YOUNG ADULT. The Companion, Kate Alender (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers) Clown in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Alex Brown Reviews Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen

Natasha Bowen (Random House 978-0-59312-094-1, $18.99, 336pp, hc) November 2021. Cover by Jeff Manning. Blending “The Little Mermaid”, West African culture and spiritual traditions, and real history from the 15th century, Skin of the Sea by debut novelist Natasha Bowen is a striking young adult historical fantasy. The only downside to reading this book now is that you’ll have to wait until next year for the sequel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Russell Letson reviews Elder Race by Adrian Tchaikovsky

Adrian Tchaikovsky (Tordotcom 978-1-250-76872-8, $14.99, 199 pp, tp) November 2021. Cover by Emmanuel Shu. Adrian Tchaikovsky’s Elder Race puckishly mixes ingredients from both science fiction and fantasy cookbooks. The usual science-fantasy recipe is a setting that presents as fantasy – medieval/feudal-ish societies with aristocrats, magicians, monsters, and warrior-heroes – but that finally explains the magic in material rather than supernatural terms (Arthur C. Clarke’s sufficiently advanced technology, etc.); or that presents a magical universe that nevertheless operates according to rules as intelligible as those of material science (see Walter Jon Williams’s Metropolitan or Michael Swanwick’s The Iron Dragon’s Daughter).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

The Year in Review 2021 by Rich Horton

This issue of Locus is the 20th anniversary of my first column on short fiction for the magazine. It also contains my last such column. (Not to worry (or perhaps to worry?) I’ll still be contributing occasional work to Locus.) That issue also contained my first “end of the year summary” essay, so this is my 21st. While I expect I’ll continue writing these in coming years, it seems worthwhile to make this something of a semi-valedictory.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

