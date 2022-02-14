Dougherty County Commission approves hotel/motel tax, hears water tower update

Dougherty County Commissioners Anthony Jones, left, and Ed Newsome have a conversation at the conclusion of Monday's commission meeting. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – An expansion of a hotel/motel tax in Dougherty County gained approval on Monday, and commissioners also heard an update on a request to preserve a historic water tower.

The Dougherty County Commission unanimously passed a resolution asking the local legislative delegation to submit legislation allowing for the 8% tax on overnight lodging to unincorporated areas. The city of Albany already has a lodging tax in place.

The lodging tax could apply to camp sites, RV camps and hunting lodges located outside of the city.

County Attorney Spencer Lee said he had contacted state Rep. Gerald Greene about the legislation.

“Rep. Greene will move forward next week if this resolution is passed today,” he said. “Local legislation needs to be passed if you decide to pass that special resolution.”

Under state law, up to 37.5 percent of revenue raised through the tax can be earmarked for a local government’s general fund. At least 43.75 percent must be earmarked for a destination marketing organization such as the Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau, and up to 18.75 percent may be spent for tourism development.

During the Monday meeting, commissioners heard an update on a request from Radium Springs residents to preserve a historic water tower that has been damaged by storms over the years. The water tower dates to the nineteen-teens, Lee told commissioners.

The Raleigh, N.C.-based TAE Engineering firm has agreed to do a structural study to determine if the tower is sound, Jeremy Brown, project engineer for the county’s Public Works Department, said during an interview. The cost of the study is about $5,000.

“As soon as they do their evaluation and report, they could say it’s not (restorable) or they could give us a price on what it will cost,” he said.