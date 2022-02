Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t just the biggest hit movie that we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic; it’s actually one of the biggest hit movies that we have seen, period. No Way Home has made well over a billion dollars at the global box office and it’s one of the top movies all time, both domestically and globally. It’s great news for Marvel and Sony, but it might be bad news for Warner Bros. and DC. The upcoming Flash movie will be expected to follow in these footsteps, which is something it may not be able to do.

