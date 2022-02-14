ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Violator #1-3 | SPAWN Daily: The Comic Source Podcast

By Jace Milam
lrmonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Violator #1-3 – Story – Alan Moore, Pencils – Bart Sears & Greg Capullo, Inks – Mark Pennington, Letters – Tom Orzechowski, Colors – Steve Oliff. Jace talks about the Violator mini0series where we...

lrmonline.com

lrmonline.com

Spawn #48 | SPAWN Daily – The Comic Source Podcast

Spawn #48 – Story – Todd McFarlane, Pencils – Tony Daniel, Inks – Kevin Conrad, Letters – Tom Orzechowski, Colors – Todd Broeker & Roy Young. Spawn realizes that changes need to be made and confides in his friend Billy that he is going into hiding. Cogliostro continues to implore Spawn to take some agency over his existence and tells Simmons that hiding out accomplishes nothing. Meanwhile Sam and Twitch receive a mysterious envelope of evidence and an offer to meet with the mysterious messenger, but might it all be a set-up by Jason Winn?
COMICS
lrmonline.com

Hex 11 Spotlight: The Comic Source Podcast

HEX 11 – Artist/Creative Director – Lisa K. Weber, Head Writer/VP of Development – Kelly Sue Milano, Producer/Editor – Lynly Forrest. Jace chats with Team Hex. The talented, creative ladies behind the wonderful world of Hex 11. Harry Potter meets Blade Runner in this richly, detailed narrative where magic has been discovered but then commodified and subsequently controlled by government and corporations. The resulting class war is all too realistic and gives Hex 11 a fascinating relatability. There is also plenty of discussion about diversity, belong & representation that is a subtle backbone to the story. All this plus a giveaway so listen in!
COMICS
lrmonline.com

Super Best Friend – Creator Owned Spotlight with Jason Inman: The Comic Source Podcast

Super Best Friend – Creator Owned Spotlight with Jason Inman. Learn all about your favorite heroes, stories & more on Geek History Lesson!. Jace talks with writer Jason Inman about his latest Kickstarter campaign for Super Best Friend #1-2. What happens when Mattie Moore accidently reveals the secret identity of his best friend, the world renowned Captain Terrific? It’s classic Silver-Age comic book adventure with all the relevance of modern sensibilities dealing with fame, social media & friendship. Plus there are some great call backs to classic moments from Jason’s favorite eras of comics.
COMICS
lrmonline.com

Book Of Boba Fett Season Finale And Death On The Nile Review | Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast

Book Of Boba Fett Season Finale And Death On The Nile Review | Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast. Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast is about analyzing geekdom and the things we like: an in-depth examination of movies, television, and culture. Expect reviews, a look at entertainment controversies, and other fun content! This Podcast is a once a week release coming out every Friday.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Person
Alan Moore
Person
Greg Capullo
lrmonline.com

NFC Podcast: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale, Satisfying But Flawed

The season finale of, ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ didn’t rely on heavy cameos, rather brought the show back to its core characters and story. It ultimately turned out to be a finale that felt satisfying and appropriate based on what the show set up. That said, this series has not been without it’s, but when we talk about flaws, we are not talking about spinning blaster shots or battlefield strategy, but rather, the story itself.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Rumored Ms Marvel Premiere Date And Episode Titles | Barside Buzz

Whether this is genuine or not I can’t tell you, but a rumored Ms Marvel premiere date and episode titles has shown up online. As covered by CBR, Twitter user @shrutiraoart posted an image from TV Time (claimed) showing a Ms Marvel premiere date and episode titles. That Image has been shared on the link for CBR there in the previous sentence.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Shares Preview for Episode 1010: Watch

One Piece has dropped its big preview for Episode 1010 of the series! The war across Onigashima is now kicking off in full as Luffy and the rebel forces are coming across their first fights of the war overall, and that means there are lots of things to keep track of with each new episode of the series. Each week seems packed with a number of major developments across various different battles, and that is especially the case with the next episode as it continues the fallout from the start of the war and the fights going on at the performance floor.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Spawn-Batman | SPAWN Daily – The Comic Source Podcast

Spawn-Batman – Writer – Frank Miller, Art – Todd McFarlane, Letters – Tom Orzechowski, Colors – Steve Oliff. Batman heads to New York City to solve a case involving the homeless and Russian Cyborgs. When he meets Spawn the two of them clash in several epic battles before ultimately uniting to defeat a deranged common foe. When they part it isn’t exactly as friends or even allies, but they did manage to do a lot of good by working together.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix Confirms Its Next Original Anime Series

Anime has a dark side, with series such as Fist of the North Star, Hellsing, and Berserk bringing stories of blood and gore to fans via the mediums of manga and anime. Now, it seems that Netflix is set to dive into a bleak, and magical, world as the streaming service has announced that it has partnered with Liden Films in creating a new anime series for Bastard. Following a protagonist appropriately named Dark Schneider, the series is one of the pinnacle examples of brutal manga released in the 1980s.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Hypes Its Latest Episode with Season 2 Key Art

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season two has been a revelation to watch. The show has lived up to every promise it made fans about succeeding season one. Its latest release is now trending globally as season two is almost finished. And now, a new poster has gone live to highlight the main players of episode 80.
COMICS
lrmonline.com

TCA 2022 | EPs Addressed Need For Mini-Series To Tell Whole Story

Theo James and Rose Leslie in The Time Traveler’s Wife. Despite the wonderful, The Time Traveler’s Wife film back in 2009 that starred Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, fans of Audrey Nifenegger’s book were left dissatisfied with many details and scenes left out. HBO and HBO Max reboot and expand the world with a six-episode series for the first season set to premiere later this spring.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
Comics
Spotify
Anime
Apple Podcasts
Podcast
Google
lrmonline.com

Multiverse Of Madness Trailer And Spot – What Clues Can We See?

Watched the Multiverse of Madness trailer and spot yet? Last night saw the second full trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, along with a new TV spot during the Super Bowl game. Whilst the spot has not been officially released online yet, the trailer LRM already posted at the time, and you can catch it in the related section below if you haven’t seen it yet. Or watch again below?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Twig: Skottie Young and Kyle Strahm Preview Their Image Comics Fantasy Series (Exclusive)

A new fantasy adventures series is heading to Image Comics this May from Eisner Award-winning I Hate Fairyland and Middlewest writer Skottie Young and artist Kyle Strahm (Spread, Unearth). Twig is a five-issue miniseries launching May 4th and featuring our titular protagonist, who is "on a Jeff Smith's Bone-esque quest to save a The Dark Crystal/Labyrinth-style world." ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of the debut issue, as Twig sets off on the first day of his new job. Unfortunately, he's overslept and is running late. Young and Strahm both spoke about their love for fantasy stories, as well as building up the world that Twig exists in.
COMICS
ComicBook

Transformers Sequel Proves an Immediate Streaming Hit After Arriving on Netflix

The start of February brought quite a few movies to the Netflix lineup that were previously unavailable, and subscribers have already started checking out the new additions. Among those February 1st arrivals were two installments in Michael Bay's popular Transformers franchise: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. It has only took one day for the former to start climbing through the overall Netflix ranks.
NFL
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Showrunner Confirms Khan Link

Khaaaan? The showrunner of Paramount+’s upcoming new Star Trek series Strange New World confirmed fandom speculation that there’s a significant link to the franchise’s greatest villain in the new show.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Mayor of Kingstown,' 'The Game,' 'SEAL Team' Renewed at Paramount+'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 Trailer Shows Return of Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Debut Previously, actress Christina Chong was announced as playing a series regular named La’an Noonien-Singh in the show. Fans know Captain Kirk’s superhuman nemesis Khan was named Khan Noonien Singh. During the show’s Television Critics Association...
TV SERIES

