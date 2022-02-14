Super Best Friend – Creator Owned Spotlight with Jason Inman: The Comic Source Podcast

Disney+ definitely threw a subtle jab at its competitors. Hot of the news the streaming service surpassed subscriber expectations for Q4 they debuted a new spot making the claim they are the Greatest Of All Time. During the Super Bowl, comedian and actress Awkwafina shared that the streamer has the greatest movies and shows of all time – the GOATs, literally. The promo takes fans through the Disney+ offices, which are revealed to be the home of the GOATs from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. More than 30 goats can be seen in the promo representing many fan-favorite characters including Captain America, Chewbacca, Cruella, Woody and Homer Simpson. You can check out the promo spot below.

