Super Best Friend – Creator Owned Spotlight with Jason Inman: The Comic Source Podcast

By Jace Milam
2 days ago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Best Friend – Creator Owned Spotlight with Jason Inman. Learn all about your favorite heroes, stories & more on Geek History Lesson!. Jace talks with writer Jason Inman about his latest Kickstarter campaign for Super Best Friend...

flickeringmyth.com

Marvel announces free Spidey and His Amazing Friends comic book

Marvel has announced an extra special treat for young readers in the lead up to this year’s Free Comic Book Day, as the publisher is bringing a completely free Spidey and His Amazing Friends comic to retailers on May 4th, offering a collection of exciting and easy-to-read stories featuring Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Ghost Spider.
lrmonline.com

Spawn #48 | SPAWN Daily – The Comic Source Podcast

Spawn #48 – Story – Todd McFarlane, Pencils – Tony Daniel, Inks – Kevin Conrad, Letters – Tom Orzechowski, Colors – Todd Broeker & Roy Young. Spawn realizes that changes need to be made and confides in his friend Billy that he is going into hiding. Cogliostro continues to implore Spawn to take some agency over his existence and tells Simmons that hiding out accomplishes nothing. Meanwhile Sam and Twitch receive a mysterious envelope of evidence and an offer to meet with the mysterious messenger, but might it all be a set-up by Jason Winn?
Anime News Network

2-Episode Moriarty the Patriot Original Video Anime Reveals Guest Cast

Anime-original episode screens early on March 5, ships on home video on April 27. Kenji Hamada will play Baron George Cubid, a painter whose painting with a lily motif is very popular. He is also an enthusiastic philanthropist. Additional guest cast members include Hirofumi Nojima and Atsumi Tanezaki. The first...
lrmonline.com

Zoop Catch Up with Jordan Plosky: The Comic Source Podcast

Jace chats with the Co-Founder and CEO of Zoop, Jordan Plosky. The guys talk about the changing landscape of crowdfunding and how Zoop is doing all it can to support creators through the campaign process for logistics and marketing. Plus Jordan gives us a rundown on current campaigns as well as some that are starting soon.
lrmonline.com

Disney+ Claims To Have The G.O.A.T Catalog In Super Bowl Spot

Disney+ definitely threw a subtle jab at its competitors. Hot of the news the streaming service surpassed subscriber expectations for Q4 they debuted a new spot making the claim they are the Greatest Of All Time. During the Super Bowl, comedian and actress Awkwafina shared that the streamer has the greatest movies and shows of all time – the GOATs, literally. The promo takes fans through the Disney+ offices, which are revealed to be the home of the GOATs from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. More than 30 goats can be seen in the promo representing many fan-favorite characters including Captain America, Chewbacca, Cruella, Woody and Homer Simpson. You can check out the promo spot below.
lrmonline.com

Brian Michael Bendis! Spotlight: The Comic Source Podcast

Jace has a long in-depth conversation with Brian Michael Bendis as the writer hits his 30th Anniversary working in comics. From his upcoming second volume of the breakout character Naomi, to the futurism inspired Joy Operations, to Ultimate Spider-Man and the creation of Miles Morales, they discuss it all and so much more. Plus a deep dive into navigating the creative waters when it comes to fan reaction, social media & getting to the truth of the characters.
lrmonline.com

Scum and Villainy Cantina Spotlight: The Comic Source Podcast

Jace talks with JC from Scum and Villainy Cantina in Hollywood, CA about the origins of the bar and how things are going coming out of the Pandemic. Lots of talk about events, both past and upcoming, game nights, livestreams, karaoke and more! Plus the most important aspect of this nerd bar, the community that has grown up around it with people from around the world feeling at home in this amazing nerd mecca.
lrmonline.com

NFC Podcast: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale, Satisfying But Flawed

The season finale of, ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ didn’t rely on heavy cameos, rather brought the show back to its core characters and story. It ultimately turned out to be a finale that felt satisfying and appropriate based on what the show set up. That said, this series has not been without it’s, but when we talk about flaws, we are not talking about spinning blaster shots or battlefield strategy, but rather, the story itself.
lrmonline.com

Sabikui Bisco Episode 5 Review: The Lost Boys, Horror, And Giant Blowfish | Anime-Versal Reviews

(00:00)- Intro & Initial Reactions. (07:00)- Sabikui Bisco Episode 5 Review: The Children’s Fortress. (23:08)- The Mushroom Keeper Flashback & Final Thoughts. Welcome to LRM’s Anime-Versal Reviews Podcast! Anime is a broad category of cartoons, traditionally made in Japan, that has captivated millions worldwide. The contributors at LRM Online and The Genreverse are some of those millions and are proud to present a new review, discussion, and analysis series dedicated to ANIME! This one is odd though, we may have several reviews going on at one time! How cool is that?
lrmonline.com

Disney+ Drops New Look At Moon Knight During Super Bowl

Earlier tonight, during the Super Bowl, an action-packed TV spot offered viewers a thrilling look at Moon Knight, an original series from Marvel Studios exclusively for Disney+. Disney+ also unveiled a brand-new poster for the series, which brings a never-before-seen Marvel Super Hero to the screen. You can check out the new tv spot and poster below.
lrmonline.com

Rumored Ms Marvel Premiere Date And Episode Titles | Barside Buzz

Whether this is genuine or not I can’t tell you, but a rumored Ms Marvel premiere date and episode titles has shown up online. As covered by CBR, Twitter user @shrutiraoart posted an image from TV Time (claimed) showing a Ms Marvel premiere date and episode titles. That Image has been shared on the link for CBR there in the previous sentence.
lrmonline.com

Trailer Reaction Mania! Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, The Rings Of Power, Moon Knight, & Nope | Daily COG

Trailer Reaction Mania! Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, The Rings Of Power, Moon Knight, & Nope | Daily COG. In today’s episode, Kyle (@ThatKyleMalone) and NOT Christine (@adorabledoom) discuss entertainment news from across The GenreVerse. Kyle does a round of reactions from The Big Game’s biggest trailers and TV spots. Also, he divulges his greatest fear, on accident, while doing a reaction to Jordan Peele’s Nope. One more thing, we’re trying to work on a way to make the show work even when Christine isn’t available. Stay tuned, following, and subscribed!
lrmonline.com

Turning Red | Director Domee Shi’s Story About ‘The Universal Struggle Of Growing Up’

MIDDLE SCHOOL MAYHEM – In Disney and Pixar’s all-new original feature film “Turning Red,” 13-year-old Mei Lee, a confident-but-dorky teenager, is surviving the mayhem of middle school with a little help from her tightknit group of friends. Featuring the voices of (from left to right) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya, Rosalie Chiang as Mei, Ava Morse as Miriam, and Hyein Park as Abby, “Turning Red” will debut exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available) on March 11, 2022. © 2022 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
lrmonline.com

Spawn-Batman | SPAWN Daily – The Comic Source Podcast

Spawn-Batman – Writer – Frank Miller, Art – Todd McFarlane, Letters – Tom Orzechowski, Colors – Steve Oliff. Batman heads to New York City to solve a case involving the homeless and Russian Cyborgs. When he meets Spawn the two of them clash in several epic battles before ultimately uniting to defeat a deranged common foe. When they part it isn’t exactly as friends or even allies, but they did manage to do a lot of good by working together.
