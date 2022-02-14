Cashew Nut Shell Liquid Market Size, Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Regional Insights, and Global Industry Dynamics By 2030

Global nanocellulose market was valued US$ 160.98 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 687.97 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.51%. anocellulose market is segmented by type, application, and region. Based on application, nanocellulose market is classified into pulp & paper, composite & packaging, biomedical & pharmaceuticals, electronics & sensors, and others. Electronics & sensors segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the nanocellulose market in forecast period due to rising usage of sensors in industrial applications and environmental applications. On the basis of type, nanocellulose market is divided by nano-fibrillated cellulose, bacterial nanocellulose, and cellulose nanocrystals. Nanocrystals cellulose is expected to hold the highest market of nanocellulose during the forecast period due to high strength and enhanced optical & electrical properties.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO