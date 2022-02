According to MRFR, Global Contactless Payment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the review period of 2020 to 2027. The lack of awareness of contactless payment offers, however, and the lack of adequate infrastructure are hampering market growth. The initial implementation cost, policy restriction on the number of contactless payment transactions per day and the amount cap that can be transacted per day are few contactless payment shortfalls that impede the growth of the contactless payment industry. The risk of spyware, malware, and virus attacks resulting from the use of numerous systems is limiting the global adoption of contactless payment.

