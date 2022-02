February is so short a month that any astronomical milestone means a lot. So make sure to go outside, even in the cold, to check out the Snow Moon. Our nearest big celestial neighbor will be at its best on February 16, showing off its winter glow. While it reaches its peak illumination during daylight hours in the United States, you will have plenty of time to watch the nearly Full Moon during the long nights before and after.

ASTRONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO