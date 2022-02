U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) demanding answers into whether GoFundMe violated federal law after removing the “Freedom Convoy 2022 Fundraiser” from its platform and announcing it would redirect donations to charities approved by GoFundMe if donors failed to request a refund within two weeks. In the letter, the Senator noted that GoFundMe had bent to public pressure and changed course, announcing all donations would be refunded, but called on the Commission to immediately open an investigation into the company’s practices, including whether GoFundMe had previously diverted donations in other instances.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO