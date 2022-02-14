Avalon GloboCare Adds CAR-NK Cell Therapies To Expand Cellular Immuno-Oncology Platform

Aptorum Group is advancing therapeutic programs to serve unmet needs in orphan oncology diseases, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, women's health and other areas. Here's this company, Aptorum Group Limited (APM), with a market cap of just $80mn and a dwindling cash reserve of $20mn, with some 20+ products listed in its pipeline. This is weird. I do not like to buy companies which have early stage data. Usually, serious early stage biopharma companies focus on one or two assets, and one or two indications. Companies that are ten times bigger than this are not able to do well with a single indication, and here is this company with no discernible pedigree, very little cash and no history, and with this enormous list. I do not like to invest in such companies.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO