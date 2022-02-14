ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

By Lauryn Snapp
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all have some disgusting personal habits. They're sort of an unofficial part of being human, right?. But what happens when...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Well+Good

5 Signs of a Toxic Relationship, Plus How to Leave One, According to Relationship Therapists

From an outside perspective, it might seem easy to pinpoint and categorize a toxic relationship as one that's inherently bad, and, thus, worth leaving. But, the experience of actually being in a toxic relationship doesn’t always register as dangerous in the moment—particularly in cases when the toxic partner is manipulative. As a result, figuring out when and how to leave a toxic relationship often requires taking a magnifying glass to your own well-being and the ways in which your partner may be compromising it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgusting
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
Schiffo

Do Men and Women Hurt Relationships Differently?

Many people have repeatedly failed in their romantic relationships. This is common knowledge. Unfortunately, some people rationalize their failures by clinging to the idea of gender differences and convincing themselves that "it's simply that men and women are different." My spouse is to blame for the breakdown of our relationship, not me. Women (or men) are like that (or that's how they are).
iheart.com

#DIRT: People share partner's most DISGUSTING habits! (LIST)

Living with your significant other, or even just shacking up, can be amazing, but it can also reveal some things about them you never knew when you were just dating. Spending all that time together helps people let their guards down so they feel like they can truly be themselves, which means they get more comfortable doing things in front of you that they might not do with everyone else. Lifehacker asked people to share their partner’s grossest habits and for better or worse, they did.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lifehacker

12 of the Most Disgusting Habits a Partner Can Have, According to Lifehacker Readers

Recently, we asked you to share your partner’s grossest habits and (un?) fortunately, you delivered. Some were tame. “My wife is a vegetarian and she has the most smelly, deadly farts”—I mean, that’s just a regular Tuesday for a lot of people. Others...well. We have no words, really. They certainly fit the “gross” bill, perhaps a little too well. But we’re not here to shame anyone’s partners (OK, maybe just little). Behold: A sampling of some of Lifehacker readers’ grossest partner habits revealed, from the mildly brow-furrowing to the truly gag-worthy.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Salon

Do "attachment styles" really matter in relationships?

American singles have no shortage of rubrics they can turn to for determining romantic compatibility. Some of these are more grounded in folk wisdom than others — say, zodiac sign versus Myers-Briggs type — while others are purported to based in psychology, such as enneagram type or love language. Recently, Americans have been obsessed with attachment styles — the idea that there are four "patterns" of attachment, and that these can help determine both the success of a relationship as well as how to communicate with one's partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
verywellmind.com

Signs That You’re In an Unhealthy Relationship

Unhealthy relationships can have a significant detrimental impact on your health, happiness, and overall well-being. The problem is that while some relationships are clearly toxic or even abusive, other unhealthy relationship patterns can be much more subtle and difficult to recognize. This article discusses some of the common characteristics of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
artofhealthyliving.com

Bad Relationships Can Trash Your Health: Here’s How

You’ve probably heard that having great relationships in your life is good for your health. Well, that’s mostly true. Unfortunately, having bad interactions around can actually damage your health and lead to serious issues in the future. From many years of research, we actually know a great deal...
MENTAL HEALTH
StaceyNHerrera

Self-awareness improves relationship success

Relationships are a powerful force for good in the world. Studies suggest that relationships may reduce stress, improve health and even extend life expectancy. It’s no wonder that so many people emphasize their relationships. (For the record, I’m also talking about non-romantic relationships, which contribute to health and happiness as well).
StaceyNHerrera

Healthy relationships are built over time

We all know relationships are essential. They are some of the most intense, passionate, and intimate interactions we have with one another. Relationships make up the fabric of our lives, and we couldn’t survive without them. But what is it that makes a relationship healthy? And how can we make sure our relationships stay in good shape?
calmsage.com

These Are The 8 Long Lasting Effects Of Having A Narcissistic Parent

We never put importance on how important relationships around us impact our personality and our temperament. Weirdly, the relationships we see and experience growing up influence who we will become in our future. No relationship is perfect, including our relationship with our parents. While they may have the best intentions...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kiow.com

Focusing on Healthy Relationships Creates Strong Local Families

Candy, cards or flowers may bring smiles on Valentine’s Day, but developing a healthy relationship takes more effort than a once-a-year tradition, according to Danielle Day, human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “February’s focus on relationships makes it a great time to reconnect with your...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicineNet.com

How Do Covert Narcissists Argue? 6 Techniques They Use

People with narcissistic personality disorders (NPD) are extremely self-centered, unwilling to resolve conflict in a healthy or mature manner. Covert narcissists tend to be passive-aggressive and may use emotional manipulation to win arguments. 6 arguing techniques used by covert narcissists. Arguing in bad faith: Covert narcissists will not try to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
ntdaily.com

Letting negative people back into your life is a betrayal to you

It’s an implied fact that the people closest to us are the ones we trust the most. We laugh with them, talk with them often and trust them in times of vulnerability. So when the people we open up to hurt us, it feels OK to let them back in, with a mutual understanding that it was a mistake.
RELATIONSHIPS
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy