Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a school bus was stopped on the right shoulder, preparing to let kids get off the bus on northbound US 65, north of Route V around 4:15 p.m. A northbound 2014 Ford Escape driven by 57-year-old Cathleen L. Krueger of Lincoln, was stopped in the left lane to yield to school children, when a northbound 2001 Acura CL, driven by 80-year-old Janice E. Ek of Independence, struck the Ford in the rear.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO