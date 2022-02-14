ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Using Data to Drive Student Success

By Doug Lederman
Inside Higher Ed
 2 days ago

"Using Data to Drive Student Success" is a new print-on-demand editorial compilation from Inside Higher...

www.insidehighered.com

lanereport.com

Independent Colleges Construction Projects Related to Student Success

Kentucky educators say major projects improve campus appearance and enhance learning opportunities, but also make ‘an incredible difference’ in student success. Read more in our February education feature: Building Better Graduation Rates at Kentucky Colleges. Here’s a sampling of the projects going on at independent colleges around the...
COLLEGES
WestfairOnline

YPIE COLLEGE SUCCESS PROGRAM

“Education is really incredibly important for opening doors and the most important thing you should take away from college and the education experience is learning how to learn,” says Luis Penichet, vice president and Commercial Banker, JPMorgan Chase Penichet was one of many professionals to share insight and guidance with a group of college students…
COLLEGES
Pitt News

Love Data Week helps Pitt students explore academia with data

From time traveling to 16th century witchcraft to jamming to a live concert in the Hillman Library, Love Data Week will help Pitt students explore data in a variety of formats this week. Love Data Week is a series of 16 events and lectures celebrated at Pitt this week from...
COLLEGES
Brookings Institution

Rethinking remedial programs to promote college student success

Many incoming college students are deemed underprepared for the rigor of college-level study, and they are referred to remedial courses (or developmental education). Up to 65% of community college students take at least one remedial course within six years of initial enrollment. Black students, Hispanic students, and students from low-income backgrounds are disproportionately placed into these courses. However, due to inaccurate placement and high attrition rates, the traditional approach of remediation—which typically consists of noncredit courses that must be passed prior to entering college-level courses—appears to have little benefit and sometimes detrimental effects. In response, many states and systems have sought different approaches to support students with remedial needs.
TENNESSEE STATE
escalontimes.com

Using Student Aid Scholarship Searches

Students looking for money to help pay for technical training or college classes should take advantage of free online scholarship searches, according to KHEAA. With those resources, many students can find help to fund their education. A good place to start is a national database provided by the U.S. Department...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Does Math Limit College Access?

Some four-year colleges place too much emphasis on mathematics in admissions, specifically whether students have done well in calculus, limiting access as a result, said a report issued Wednesday by Just Equations and the National Association for College Admission Counseling. The report examines the “unwritten practices that determine how those policies operate, and the perceptions that influence evaluations of students’ high school records.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Engaging First-Gen Students’ Families Is Critical to Their Success

The road to a college degree is not one that is traveled alone—and the first years of that journey take place long before a student steps on campus. It is critically important to success in college that higher ed institutions provide both students and their families a welcoming and supportive community. This is especially true for first-generation college students, who are working hard to become the first in their families to earn a degree without the benefit of advice based on their parents’ own college-going experiences.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Dickinson Press

Engineering success: South Heart students advance to nationals

SOUTH HEART, N.D. — In rural North Dakota's prairies, near the badlands of the Western Edge, cultivation continues to yield a very special crop — academic success. Nine students from South Heart Public School's sixth through eighth grades are again, third time in as many years, advancing in the annual engineering based competition known as the Future City Contest.
SOUTH HEART, ND
towardsdatascience.com

Successfully Combining Design Thinking and Data Science

Ever since encountering Design Thinking working at Deloitte Consulting back in 2018, I’ve become hooked on it. I love the ethos around redefining problems to get to their core and then quickly iterating on ideas. Mostly, I love the tools and tricks for getting a wide berth of ideas out of a group quickly and creatively in a way that energises everyone.
SCIENCE
freedom929.com

IECC / STUDENT SUCCESS SCHOLARSHIPS : DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 25TH

(OLNEY) The four IECC Colleges, Frontier in Fairfield, Lincoln Trail near Robinson, Wabash Valley in Mt. Carmel, and Olney Central are preparing to award a second round of Student Success Scholarships. This follows the IECC allocation of nearly $180,000 in aid to area high school students back in November. The Spring Priority Deadline is February 25th, two weeks from this coming Friday. Students can go online to www.iecc.edu/priority to begin the application process with the awards will be announced in mid-March. Students or parents with questions regarding the Success Scholarships or the FAFSA process should contact FCC, LTC, OCC, and/or WVC Financial Aid, or visit online at iecc.edu/financial.
OLNEY, IL
ZDNet

Good minors for computer science students

You've declared a computer science major. But what about your minor? A minor adds an interdisciplinary perspective to your degree. Good minors for computer science students can be in STEM, business, the humanities, or the social sciences. Your minor might even help you land a job after graduation. Why get...
EDUCATION
allongeorgia.com

U.S. Dept of Ed: New Updates to College Scorecard Make Tool More Useful for Students and Families With Data About College Costs, Graduation Rates, and Post-College Earnings

Today, the U.S. Department of Education released updates to the College Scorecard that make the tool more useful for students and families weighing college options. The tool also includes new and updated information that may be beneficial to school counselors, college access providers, researchers, and other critical stakeholders. The Department has improved the College Scorecard interactive web tool, in addition to restoring several metrics that help students gauge how their prospective institution compares to other colleges across costs, graduation rates, post-college earnings, and other metrics. The changes reflect the Department’s priority of supporting and encouraging inclusive, affordable postsecondary programs that provide strong career outcomes for students.
COLLEGES
businessalabama.com

Magic City Data Collective steers students toward data science fields

On Demo Day, UAB students presented the projects they had completed for area businesses and organizations. Organizations in Alabama, and around the world for that matter, collect and generate staggering amounts of data every day from an amazing array of sources — smartphones, online activities, social networking sites, logistics tracking systems, even government reports and…
ALABAMA STATE
Inside Higher Ed

Preparing Grad Students to Change the World

Across the globe, faculty and admissions staff are reviewing application packages as the next wave of students seeks professional advancement via the academic ladder. I genuinely enjoy reading these essays. However, in recent years I have noted an increasing sense of urgency underlying students’ motivations for pursuing higher education. In this year’s applications, students described climate action as the existential crisis of their generation, they shared personal experiences with injustice or discrimination that motivated them to create a better world, and they detailed deep-seated commitments to social and environmental justice.
EDUCATION
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior College Hosts Spring Student Success Day to Support Students

DULUTH, MN – Lake Superior College held their spring Student Success Day today, which is held every semester to help the students succeed not just academically, but also personally. Businesses and organizations from the community come to the event to provide LSC students with information about services and opportunities that would be of interest to them.
DULUTH, MN
Inside Higher Ed

Strategies for Articulating the Value of an Internship

In some pockets of graduate and postdoctoral education, internships are the norm. In others, however, internships remain novel and unfamiliar. In my own field of musicology, the idea of doing an internship was rare enough that I never even considered it during graduate school in the late 2000s. Would an...
COLLEGES
talentculture.com

Driving Diversity, Inclusion, and Business Success with Military Hiring

The job market is at its peak of competitive action; between the Great Resignation and the complications that arose during the pandemic, companies are scrambling to secure top talent to drive their business forward. Their main focus? Prioritizing diversity and inclusion. According to Deloitte, cognitive diversity enhances team innovation by...
MILITARY
Inside Higher Ed

Learner Success in Challenging Times

In an earlier blog post on Future Students, I mentioned my work as an advisor with the American Council on Education’s Learner Success Lab. ACE’s lab model is used by institutions as a comprehensive change management tool. When I was Associate Provost and Dean at Salem State University, a comprehensive public regional on Metro Boston’s North Shore, I had the opportunity to co-chair Salem State’s work in ACE’s comprehensive internationalization lab. I had been so impressed with the effectiveness of this model that I jumped at the opportunity to serve as an advisor when ACE launched the Learner Success Lab in 2020.
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Report: Faculty and Administration Views on Shaping Learning

The American of Association Colleges and Universities on Wednesday released “On the Same Page? Administrator and Faculty Views on What Shapes College Learning and Student Success.” The report looks at how common learning outcomes, equity goals and specific educational experiences and assessment practices impact undergraduate learning and student success. Key findings, which are based on a late-2020 survey of some 700 higher education professionals, include that faculty members report relatively high levels of uncertainty about campus student success efforts, that relatively few institutions report setting equity goals, that civic skills rank low among campus priorities and that outcomes on mind-sets, aptitudes and dispositions are valued but largely relegated to the co-curriculum.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

COLLEGES

