Using Data to Drive Student Success

(OLNEY) The four IECC Colleges, Frontier in Fairfield, Lincoln Trail near Robinson, Wabash Valley in Mt. Carmel, and Olney Central are preparing to award a second round of Student Success Scholarships. This follows the IECC allocation of nearly $180,000 in aid to area high school students back in November. The Spring Priority Deadline is February 25th, two weeks from this coming Friday. Students can go online to www.iecc.edu/priority to begin the application process with the awards will be announced in mid-March. Students or parents with questions regarding the Success Scholarships or the FAFSA process should contact FCC, LTC, OCC, and/or WVC Financial Aid, or visit online at iecc.edu/financial.
Comments / 0