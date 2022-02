Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is one of the much-talked-about celebrities in Hollywood right now. Ever since confirming his romantic relationship with Megan Fox in May 2020, the 31-year-old Texas native has become a favorite subject of many entertainment news outlets, effortlessly making the headlines almost every single day. But MGK has already made a name for himself long before he and Fox became an item. With over 15 years of experience as a musician, MGK is one of the most successful and most-looked-up-to artists today. That being said, fans want to know how much is Machine Gun Kelly worth.

MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO