Met Police Federation accused of being ‘in denial’ over work needed to tackle misogyny and racism

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
 1 day ago

Campaigners have accused a police leader of “being in denial” about the need to tackle misogyny and racism, amid a backlash to the ousting of Dame Cressida Dick .

The Metropolitan Police Federation , which represents rank-and-file officers, declared it has “no faith” in London mayor Sadiq Khan and accused him of undermining their work on Monday.

Without mentioning the murder of Sarah Everard directly, chair Ken Marsh said “the very small number of incidents that have hit the headlines over recent months” did not reflect the force.

“The hard work of our colleagues – and public trust in our colleagues – is being undermined by politicians and by the mayor of London in particular,” he added, hitting out at “scaremongering”.

“These officers are being unfairly lambasted for things they haven’t done. My colleagues are working day and night to keep London safe. To be all branded in this shaming and negative way – as they are being by some politicians and many sections of the media – is wholly unfair.”

Mr Marsh said horrific incidents should be “put in context”, adding: “We do not want these individuals in the job but the federation will continue to speak up for our good officers.”

He said many were “saddened and angry” that Dame Cressida had been pushed out and insisted that the force’s culture had been changing.

The End Violence Against Women Coalition warned that the only way for Scotland Yard to rebuild trust was through accountability and a willingness to listen to survivors.

Deputy director Deniz UÄŸur added: “This amounts to yet more denial of the difficult internal work the institution needs to do to address its abundantly clear problem with racism and misogyny.

“The evidence is clear: these issues are systemic within the Met and police forces across the country, as evidenced by multiple police inspectorate and complaints body findings.”

One of the organisers of a vigil for Ms Everard, who was threatened with a £10,000 Covid fine after police refused to facilitate the event, urged Mr Marsh and his colleagues not to “close ranks” and instead to publicly call out bad behaviour and attitudes.

Anna Birley, co-founder of the Reclaim These Streets group, told The Independent : “Disaffection and distrust isn’t caused by campaigners and politicians calling out misogyny and racism.

“It is caused by those officers sharing selfies with murdered sisters , those officers who nicknamed Wayne Couzens the rapist but didn’t see the need to challenge his behaviour, those officers who strip-searched Dr Konstancja Duff and their colleagues who covered it up, those officers sharing deeply offensive and discriminatory WhatsApp messages and sending rape threats to their female colleagues in Charing Cross.

“The mayor is right to expect better – women in London certainly deserve better.”

Mr Marsh’s statement was released during a misconduct hearing for a Metropolitan Police commander accused of taking cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms. Commander Julian Bennett chaired misconduct hearings and wrote the force’s current drug strategy.

Another Metropolitan Police officer, PC David Carrick, is to go on trial accused of rape and sex offences against eight women later this year, while two enquiries triggered by Ms Everard’s murder are underway.

Dame Cressida’s resignation was sparked by a damning watchdog report on misogynist and racist behaviour at Charing Cross police station. Mr Khan demanded a plan of action and told the commissioner he had no confidence in her leadership after reading her response.

She had rebuffed calls to resign in June, after a probe into the unsolved 1987 murder of private detective Daniel Morgan saw the Metropolitan Police accused of institutional corruption.

His brother, Alastair Morgan, told The Independent : “I'd say the Met have done a very good job themselves in undermining public confidence. Trying to blame someone else and supporting Cressida Dick is not the way back for the Met. The public wants root and branch reform of the police.”

The force has also recently been criticised for being slow to investigate the reports of parties in Downing Street and Whitehall in breach of Covid restrictions.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Federation were not balloted over the declaration of no confidence in Mr Khan, and the decision was taken by its elected executive.

Some officers questioned the announcement and what it would achieve, with one writing on Twitter: “While losing Cressida Dick was a mistake in my opinion, it wasn’t unsurprising, and while it’s good to see the Fed offer their support, I’m not sure this was the way to do it.”

A spokesperson for the mayor of London said a change of leadership was the “only way to address a crisis in trust” following a series of scandals exposing evidence of racism, misogyny, homophobia, harassment and discrimination.

“The mayor has always made clear that there are thousands of incredibly brave and decent police officers at the Met, who we owe a huge debt of gratitude,” she added.

“But the series of scandals seen in recent years has tarnished the reputation of the police, which is so crucial to policing by consent. Downplaying the scale of the change required is only going to hinder, not help, the vital process of restoring Londoners’ trust in the Met.”

Dame Cressida is remaining in post while the next commissioner is selected by the Home Office. The process is expected to take several months.

The Independent

We have no faith in London mayor, says Metropolitan Police Federation

The Metropolitan Police Federation has declared it has “no faith” in London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the “very public ousting” of Dame Cressida Dick as commissioner.The body representing more than 31,000 rank-and-file police officers claimed comments made by Mr Khan have “undermined the professional, dedicated and incredibly difficult work of tens of thousands of hard-working and brave police officers from across the capital”.It comes after Dame Cressida dramatically quit from the role on Thursday night when Mr Khan made clear he had no confidence in her plans to reform the service.Accusing politicians of using “policing and the career of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Met Police faces legal action over ‘racist’ gangs matrix database

The Metropolitan Police is facing legal action over its “racially discriminatory” gangs matrix database, it can be revealed.The covert database was established in the wake of the 2011 London riots as a watchlist of people designated by police as “gang nominals”.But campaigners say the matrix is based on vague criteria in which people can be added because they have had contact with others the police suspect are gang members or have even been victims themselves.In a letter to the Metropolitan Police threatening legal action, seen by The Independent, human rights organisation Liberty warned that the gangs matrix discriminates against ethnic...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Met Police chief Cressida Dick has ‘days’ to come up with plan to tackle racism, Khan warns

The future of Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick hangs in the balance over her response to outrage sparked by racist, misogynist and homophobic messages exchanged by officers.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on Wednesday said his continued trust and confidence in Dame Cressida hinges on how she addresses problems with the culture at the force and her plan to win back the trust of the public.Mr Khan is responsible for holding the Commissioner to account and is consulted by the Home Secretary over who is appointed to the role.His comments came after a series of disturbing messages exchanged by a...
SOCIETY
BBC

Cressida Dick: Priti Patel and London mayor clash as Met chief quits

Home Secretary Priti Patel is understood to have clashed with the Labour mayor of London over the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick. Dame Cressida quit as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Thursday after losing the backing of Mr Khan. She is thought to have offered her resignation after declining to meet...
POLITICS
The New Yorker

The Misogyny That Led to the Fall of London’s Police Commissioner

On Thursday evening, Cressida Dick, the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and Britain’s most senior police officer, announced her resignation. The Met, as it is known in Britain, is in a bad place, stricken with allegations of racism, homophobia, corruption, incompetence, and, most grievously, an appalling capacity for violence against women. Dick, a counterterrorism specialist who has led the Met since 2017, was the first female commissioner in its hundred-and-ninety-three-year history. For a while, she seemed to be the perfect—the only—person for the job. “I have absolutely no intention of going, and I believe I am—and have been, actually—for the last five years been leading a real transformation in the Met,” Dick told the BBC, on the morning of February 10th. But, a few hours later, Dick was summoned to a meeting with Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, who oversees policing in the capital, to explain her latest plans to get a grip on the force. Rather than attending, Dick quit. “It is quite clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership,” she said. “He has left me no choice but to step aside. I say this with deep sadness and regret.” Maybe Dick was exasperated. Maybe she didn’t grasp the extent of the crisis. Dick has previously enjoyed almost unanimous support from Britain’s political leaders, in part because of the symbolism that she represents. In her resignation statement, she didn’t say that she had done anything wrong.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

