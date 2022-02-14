Super Bowl: NFL says it was ‘aware’ Eminem would kneel during Halftime show and did not try to stop it

The NFL says it was “aware” of Eminem ’s Super Bowl half-time show kneeling plan and did not try to stop it.

The hip-hop performed alongside Dr Dre , Snoop Dogg , Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar during the show and dropped to one knee and put his head down at the end of Lose Yourself.

Social media had lit up after the game with suggestions the league had tried to prevent the action, something they were quick to deny.

“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,’’ league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

“A player or coach could have taken a knee and there would have been no repercussions, so there was no reason to tell an artist she or he could not do so,” Mr McCarthy added in a statement.

Eminem has not commented about the incident, but it appeared to be a tribute to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick who during the 2016 season kneeled for the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice.

Kaepernick has not yet commented on the gesture and not all of the performers went uncensored by the league.

Lamar’s lyrics about police brutality, (“And we hate popo / Wanna kill us dead in the street fo’ sho”) from Alright were censored during the Sunday TV broadcast and also within SoFi Stadium itself.

But Dr Dre was able to get in the line “still not loving police” form the hit Still D.R.E.

The Los Angeles Rams won the game against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.