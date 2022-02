Wayne’s World is turning 30 this week, which means that it’s finally old enough to play sorta-teenager in a Hollywood comedy. Mike Myers wasn’t quite 30 years old when he made Wayne’s World, but he was pretty close, which still doesn’t keep any of the movie’s older characters from referring to Wayne Campbell or Garth Alger (Dana Carvey—who was older still, around 35 at time of filming) as “kids.” It made sense to the many tweens and teens who watched the movie in theaters in 1992—I was one of them, only 11 and not quite getting all the “sex-related dialogue,” as the MPAA later qualified the movie’s PG-13—because the difference, at that age, between 19, or 22, or 28 does not seem so vast as it does later on, when you actually approach those ages yourself.

