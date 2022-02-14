ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butter not mixing into dough

By Woodenbear
 2 days ago

Hello! I'm making brioche. I let my mixer go a bit too long before adding the butter bit by bit at the end. It seems like...

30Seconds

Magic Vanilla Cake Recipe: Add Some Magic to Your Life With This Easy Cake Recipe

The magic of this vanilla magic cake recipe is that it separates into two layers from one batter. Some of my family thought it tasted like bread pudding, some said egg custard and others thought the top layer was like a sponge cake. You can't go wrong with any of those. We did think it needed a sauce of some kind, so consider serving it with bourbon butterscotch sauce, maple caramel sauce or a fruit sauce like raspberry, blueberry or lemon curd.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

How to Turn Boxed Cake Mix into Breakfast

If there is one thing I can always get behind, it is cake for breakfast. Whether it is a muffin or a coffee cake, give me a sweet treat with a tender crumb masquerading as a defensible morning meal and I am all in. The only problem with these wake-and-bake beauties is that, frosting aside, they are the same amount of work as a regular cake and tend to be best the day they are made. Without frosting keeping the cake moist and sealing in that tenderness, these sweet breads tend to get a bit dried out faster than other cakes. Plus, who wants to be sifting flour before your caffeine kicks in?
RECIPES
Salon

Have butter, noodles and onions? Make this simple weeknight meal

Big Little Recipe has the smallest-possible ingredient list and big everything else: flavor, creativity, wow factor. That means five ingredients or fewer — not including water, salt, black pepper, and certain fats (like oil and butter), since we're guessing you have those covered. Inspired by the column, the Big Little Recipes cookbook is available now. Like, right now.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake Recipe

This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
Courier-Times

Chew This! Secret Recipe Butterscotch Pie

My Great Grandma Flora shared her pie recipes and secrets with my Grandma Barbra, who then taught them all to me. Over the years, I have been working on my pie-making skills but still feel my skills are not up to par with that of either of my Grandmas’. Some of my favorite pies to make are sugar cream pie, chocolate pie, lemon pie, brownie pie and this butterscotch pie, which actually started out as my “Banana Butterscotch Pie”. I remember my Grandma Barbra loving butterscotch, so I would make this pie for her regularly. I also would take this pie to my friends, the Fowlers, at Glen Oaks, who would love it and talk about how rich it was. Yes, this pie is pretty rich, so you may want to cut and serve these pieces in the smaller fashion.
NEW CASTLE, IN
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
bakemag.com

Featured Recipe: Butterfinger Cookie Dough Bites

1 cup all-purpose flour (125 grams) 1/2 cup unsalted butter (115 grams) 3/4 cup dark brown sugar (165 grams) 4 (1.9 oz) Butterfinger ® Bars, coarsely chopped & divided (225 grams) 5 oz 60% cacao semisweet chocolate (140 grams) 1 tbsp canola oil (15 grams) 1 oz milk chocolate...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

STRAWBERRY PIE RECIPE WITH JELLO

Strawberry Pie Recipe with Jello made easy with fresh strawberries, strawberry jello & buttery pie crust hearts! It’s a perfect pie for Valentine’s day!. You are going to love this simple and delightful fresh strawberry pie recipe. It comes together quickly and easily so you spend less time prepping and more time enjoying your romantic day and holiday dinner. Serve this dessert up and it is sure to have everyone swooning. From the heart-shaped crust pieces to the fresh strawberries, this pie is charming, refreshing, and oh so delicious!
RECIPES
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
knuj.net

Spaghetti and Meatballs

This dish is simple perfection. 3/4 c. freshly grated parmesan cheese, plus more for topping. 1/2 c. white or red wine (optional) Crushed red pepper flakes (optional) 8 whole fresh basil leaves, chopped (optional) 2 lb. spaghetti, cooked to al dente. Instructions. To make the meatballs: combine the meat, eggs,...
RECIPES
mariamindbodyhealth.com

Flourless Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake for 2

My recipe for flourless chocolate peanut butter cake for 2 is so delicious and perfect for Valentine’s Day!. Originally, I made this a large flourless chocolate peanut butter cake, but I thought somedays, I just want a little dessert and I do not want to make a whole cake. If you do want to make this into a beautiful flourless chocolate peanut butter cake, feel free to quadruple the ingredients.
RECIPES
Elko Daily Free Press

Basic Pizza Dough

Like most yeasted dough recipes, there is an easy way and a hard way to achieve success with homemade dough. The hard way includes a multi-day fermentation process that begins with years-old sourdough starter with a little additional active dry yeast added in. The easy way, outlined below, comes together...
RECIPES
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Peanut butter's a nutritious powerhouse

Give your family meals a powerful boost from breakfast to dinner with better-for-you recipes that pack a protein punch. Revamping the at-home menu with nutrition in mind can still include delicious dishes morning, noon and night. Adding a nutrient-rich powerhouse like peanuts as a key ingredient in meals throughout the...
RECIPES
The Daily South

This Lemon Garlic Butter Shrimp Is My New Busy Weeknight Go-To

My only complaint about working at Southern Living is that I'm hungry all the time. While curating food inspiration for our readers, food is on my mind—and workload—often. Coupled with my penchant for cooking, it's a wonder I'm not spending my entire day collecting all the recipes I want to try. So, when my friend, coworker, and roommate slid me the recipe for Lemon Garlic Butter Shrimp one week, I was a goner.
RECIPES
Times and Democrat

Pizza perfection: Easy, homemade dough and sauce recipes

Looking to whip up restaurant-style pizza from your own kitchen? The key to a good homemade pie is a perfectly chewable crust — and an even better sauce. For even more master tips on achieving the perfect dough to sauce combo, check out these pizza pointers from expert pizzaiolo Rocco DeFazio, of DeFazio's import store and pizzeria in Troy, N.Y.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Dough Doesn't Fill The Banneton

P.S. I also used the young levain method with 20% percentage with 100% Hydration. Strange, that sounds like more than enough dough for your banneton. Is it quite dense during shaping? If you leave the dough out for longer you may risk over proofing it, especially in warm weather. You're not actually looking for the dough to increase in volume much during the cold retard.
FOOD & DRINKS

