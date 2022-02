Export totals for 2021 are in, and new records have been set. USDA data shows that in 2021 exports of U.S. farm and food products totaled $177 billion. This is 18 percent higher than 2020 and 15 percent higher than the previous record in 2014. Crop economist and marketing specialist Frayne Olson of North Dakota State University says it was a record set in not just value, but volume as well.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO