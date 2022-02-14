ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Best Valentine's Day Gifts: Top Online Flower Delivery Services For Same-Day Orders

By Jan Cortes
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 14 is here and you know the drill. Today is Valentine’s Day 2022 and that means scouring the flower shops for a nice bouquet you can surprise your mom, girlfriend, wife or even husband with (yes, men should be given flowers too). But if you’re like most...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Williams-Sonoma's Valentine's Day Products Are Swoon-Worthy

Reds, pinks, and hearts galore — celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year with wonderful and charming picks from Williams-Sonoma. The retailer's Valentine's Day collection has elegant tableware, heart-shaped bakeware, floral arrangements, and sweet treats, perfect for gifting. Whether you're a bonafide chef with a knack for baking or have the ultimate sweet tooth, we curated our favorite Valentine's Day products from Williams-Sonoma ahead.
SHOPPING
kcbx.org

Florists urge early Valentine's Day orders amid flower shortages

Valentine's Day is coming up, but the flowers you may be planning to get a loved one may be pricier and harder to find due to supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. Barkev Abadjian, the owner of Albert's Florist in San Luis Obispo, is busy preparing floral arrangements and taking orders for Valentine's day.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
sonomamag.com

Local Valentine’s Day Gifts and Getaways That Will Beat Flowers and Cards

The countdown to Valentine’s Day is on. This year, February 14 falls on a Monday, which means you’ve got a long weekend to celebrate (or come up with a last-minute gift/surprise/dinner). Need some help impressing that special someone in your life? From a private spa party to a jungle love tour to a relaxing beach getaway, here are our picks for romantic must-dos in Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flower Delivery#Flowers#Flower Arrangements#Florists
NYLON

14 Valentine’s Day Beauty Gifts That Are Better Than Flowers and Chocolate

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, and with the holiday comes the pressure to buy gifts that show how much you really care for the object of your affections. Red roses, teddy bears, and heart-shaped boxes of candy are classics, but dare we say, a little stale. For the beauty lover in your life, why not opt instead for a chic rose-scented perfume or a lipstick that tastes like dessert? Or better yet, just treat yourself!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sunderland Echo

Coconut flower beer: the perfect gift for Valentine's Day

Neitiv’s luxurious range of gift sets is bound to put a smile on everyone's faces. The beverage company has launched its vegan Coconut Flower Beer range - the first of its kind in the UK. The ethos behind the brand is to empower people to enjoy beer. In addition,...
DRINKS
Connecticut Post

These Amazon Devices Are All on Sale for Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s a holiday, Amazon has a deal for it . More from Variety. Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with a significant other, friends or your grand ‘ole...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Shopping
WRAL News

Macy's: 8-Piece Comforter Sets (all sizes $39.99), Pyrex 12-pc set $19.99 (reg. $43), up to 75% off kitchen, sheets, jewelry, clothing

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new Home Sale with up to 65% off! You'll find 8-Piece Comforter Sets in all sizes for $39.99 (reg. $100), Pyrex 12 piece and 8 piece sets for $19.99 (reg. $43) and bedding, clothing, jewelry, kitchen and clearance up to 75% off!
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Early Presidents' Day Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend: Nectar, Leesa, Mattress Firm and More

Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or a combination sleeper, there are currently unbeatable, discounts on top mattress brands like Tempur-Pedic, Saatva, and Casper that will guarantee a good night's rest -- regardless of your sleeping preferences. With major mattress brands already having big Presidents' Day sales live now, you can find a deal on the perfect mattress that suits your every need and sleep style.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Slashed Prices on 10 Customer-Loved Devices Ahead of Valentine's Day

Soon it will be Valentine's Day — the perfect time to indulge in heart-shaped chocolates, sparkly cards, and gift exchanges with loved ones. And when it comes to buying those gifts, taking advantage of all the February sales happening ahead of Valentine's Day can be a huge help. For instance, a bunch of Amazon devices are currently marked down at Amazon. So whether you're looking to indulge in a bit of self-love and buy yourself a device that can streamline your day-to-day life or need to find the perfect gift for the techies and smart home enthusiasts in your life, you can do so without paying full price.
ELECTRONICS
womansday.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
INTERNET
BGR.com

5 air fryer cookbooks that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Air fryers are so great. Are you wondering whether or not you should jump on the air fryer bandwagon? We’re here to tell you that the answer is beyond simple. Yes, you absolutely, without question, need one in your life. These brilliant gadgets can cook up deliciously crispy food with little or even no added oil, which is terrific. But there is one problem that so many air fryer owners out there face. People love these great gadgets and they cook with them often. But many air fryer owners have trouble finding new recipes to try in order to help keep things fresh. That’s why you need some great air fryer cookbooks, of course.
RECIPES
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: February 2022

You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal. Right now there are Amazon's deals on hot items to add to your winter routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware, mattresses and space heaters. Amazon deals has a ton of options to save on -- from the...
SHOPPING
People

The Space-Saving Vacuum Bags Amazon Shoppers Call 'Magic' Are 50% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter how often you attempt to organize the house, it always feels like there's more stuff — and simply nowhere to put it. Even if you've relied on storage bags in the past, they can still feel bulky and take up space. So if you're in search of a way to keep things organized without taking up extra room consider snagging the Hibag Vacuum Storage Bags, which are 50 percent off at Amazon right now.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy