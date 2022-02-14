ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oh baby! Rams’ Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

By GREG BEACHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JP1V9_0eEF1e1M00
1 of 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn’t even the best part of his weekend.

The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game.

After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to join her, later posting a photo of himself holding his son.

Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards in the Rams’ victory over the Bengals to complete his second NFL season.

The Florida product started all 21 games for Los Angeles, and he was the Rams’ second-leading receiver by yardage during the regular season with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the playoffs.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SB Nation

Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl, then rushed to the hospital to meet his newborn daughter

While his teammates were celebrating their victory in Super Bowl LVI, Van Jefferson was busy leaving SoFi Stadium as quickly as possible. Fresh off his first ever championship, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver sprinted off the field and through he locker room, grabbed his 5-year-old daughter along the way, and rushed to a nearby hospital.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Oh Baby#American Football#Ap
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly says Super Bowl 2022 berth ‘doesn’t feel real’

Kelly Stafford is still processing that husband Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, will be playing in his first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday. “I’m so excited we’re here, it doesn’t feel real, it really doesn’t,” Kelly said on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.”
NFL
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
papercitymag.com

Matthew Stafford Gives His Wife, Aaron Donald & Odell Beckham Super Bowl Moments — Caring QB and the Eminem Knee Make It Feel Good

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embraced after his long-awaited Super Bowl victory. Matthew Stafford waves from the trophy platform, he kisses his wife Kelly on the grand stage the NFL’s setup. The LA Rams quarterback — and Highland Park’s own — makes sure his long-awaited Super Bowl moment is about more than just him. Stafford pulls everyone he can in t0 share in the glory, the confetti and giddy celebrating.
NFL
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
WCBD Count on 2

Man killed after auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate was father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston Police say one person is dead after an auto versus pedestrian crash that happened Saturday evening. At approximately 10:40 p.m., NCPD officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Road in reference to a collision. A male pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

760K+
Followers
390K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy