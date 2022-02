February 3, 2022 - In June 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, 141 S. Ct. 1951 (2021), vacated the certification of a securities fraud class while making two central holdings. First, it held that, at the class certification stage, courts may consider the "generic" nature of the alleged misrepresentations at issue to determine whether those misrepresentations affected the stock price of the security at issue (and, therefore, whether the plaintiff could invoke the so-called Basic presumption that it relied on those misrepresentations by relying on the stock price).

