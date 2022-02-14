ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t forget to remember and don’t remember to forget

By AL BATT Guest columnist
Cover picture for the articleIf a tree falls in the forest and no one hears it, what app do I use?. I remember a day before apps when a kid named Harold got on the school bus and announced that from that point on, his name was Eugene. That wasn’t his middle name, but he...

NPR

Alabaster dePlume, 'Don't Forget You're Precious'

This week poet and saxophonist Alabaster dePlume released "Don't Forget You're Precious," our first taste of his new record, GOLD – Go Forward In The Courage Of Your Love. The title sums it up well: It's a song about taking the time to step back and look hard at the things that are working against you. "I remember to check my Instagram, but I forget that I'm precious," dePlume sings over a backdrop of mindful drumming, saxophone and angelic vocals. The song is accompanied by an absolutely stunning video that features the artist blindfolded and leading a firing squad made up of children. He says it's inspired by a real experience that occurred at a festival, and the feeling that we live our lives "as if blindfolded yet trying to behave like we can see where we're going."
MUSIC
yourpickenscounty.com

When praying for rain, don’t forget your raincoat

We’ve heard the old saying that life is not a bed of roses for as long as we can remember. I understand what it’s trying to convey, but I’ve also thought it would not be all that great to lie down on a bed of sharp thorns.
RELIGION
Inc.com

Got a Hot Office Romance Going? Lovely. But Don't Forget to Check With HR

Despite the pivot to remote work, some workplace romances have managed to survive. With Valentine's Day around the corner, never mind the pathogens, love is in the air!. Six percent of workers said they ignited a new flame during the pandemic, while 20 percent of workers continued workplace relationships that started pre-pandemic, according to a recent survey from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), a trade association.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

This five-year-old's words of wisdom will make you laugh and deeply move you

In a Twitter thread that has now gone viral, one mom who goes by the username EPrecipice on the platform shared the pearls of wisdom her son Clark had for her. From goofy to profound, the five-year-old's words could not have been more comforting for the mother on their morning drive to school. Thousands of other folks also found incredible insight in the young boy's words. Soon enough, the Twitter thread had been retweeted over 22,600 times. Other parents, too, joined in on the fun and shared some of the foresight their young ones had given them, Bored Panda reports.
KIDS
mediapost.com

As Monday Follows Sunday: Hey, Don't Forget About V-Day

As we take steps out of the pandemic, Valentine’s Day could be one of the first rebound holiday occasions. The National Retail Federation predicts that total spending for Valentine’s Day could reach $23.9 billion, the second-highest in the survey’s history. (The highest-spending year was 2020, when Valentine’s Day spending hit $196.31 per person. This year, it’s projected to be $175.41.)
FESTIVAL
rapradar.com

Diplo Ft. Miguel “Don’t Forget My Love”

After nearly 18 years, Diplo will be releasing his next album and ushers in the news with his opening track with Miguel. Over the super-producer’s electro-dance beat, Miguel croons an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind love affair. Diplo’s upcoming self-titled album is his first solo album since 2004’s Florida.
MUSIC
fashionisers.com

First Time In Antarctica? Don’t Forget These Essentials

You are about to strike off the trip to Antarctica but before doing so it is quite certain that you will google this topic because obviously, it is not just another beach trip where you can bring anything. You need to be sure about the right things you carry to the coldest and remotest place on Earth. You do not want to spoil your “once in a lifetime” adventure by bringing the wrong clothes. The first tip is to choose an experienced company for your safe travel and poseidonexpeditions.com is the leading provider of polar expeditions. Remember to start packing early because the weather is unpredictable and do not even spare a thought to buy something while you are there.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Forget To Remember#First Tv#Mister Ed#Vehicles#Pontiac
skepchick.org

What Do You Do When There Is (Almost) Nothing Left?

A little more than a week ago I wrote a post about how I realized I had been miserable and was looking for a change. I thought I had found one that would make me happy. Then I woke up Saturday morning to find my baby boy and a frequent topic of the blog, LIttle I, dead in his bed as the result of a terrible, tragic accident. I made an absolutely lunatic call to 911, jumped into his bunk bed, and did CPR until the paramedics arrived. They pronounced him dead. All of the light drained from my world. I was reminded what a terrible, selfish mother I am because I still have TD. But, my relationship with Little I was different. He was becoming a man. We could talk about grown-up things. He was taller than me and could put his arm around my shoulder. He was interested in learning our family traditions and learning to cook our family dishes. He shared with me thoughts of his future. He went through a stage in 5th and 6th grade where he wore a trenchcoat and a fedora to school every day. The only kid in the school with a trenchcoat and a fedora. I reminded him of it the other day and he told me…
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
Tracey Folly

My grandmother was horrified when she caught my grandfather dancing in a crowd of women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother recently told me about the festivals she and her family attended when she was a child. People flocked to these local festivals not only for the food but also for the singing and dancing, which included heavy audience participation.
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
Parents Magazine

We Can't Get Enough of This Viral Mom and Daughter Meteorologist Team

A meteorologist delivered a frosty forecast. But she brought in a special guest who melted viewers' hearts, and now the video of her report has gone viral. Rebecca Schuld, a meteorologist for CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT, had 13-week-old daughter Fiona ("Fifi" for short) make a super cute cameo during her segment last week.
TV & VIDEOS

