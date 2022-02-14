Don’t forget to remember and don’t remember to forget

A little more than a week ago I wrote a post about how I realized I had been miserable and was looking for a change. I thought I had found one that would make me happy. Then I woke up Saturday morning to find my baby boy and a frequent topic of the blog, LIttle I, dead in his bed as the result of a terrible, tragic accident. I made an absolutely lunatic call to 911, jumped into his bunk bed, and did CPR until the paramedics arrived. They pronounced him dead. All of the light drained from my world. I was reminded what a terrible, selfish mother I am because I still have TD. But, my relationship with Little I was different. He was becoming a man. We could talk about grown-up things. He was taller than me and could put his arm around my shoulder. He was interested in learning our family traditions and learning to cook our family dishes. He shared with me thoughts of his future. He went through a stage in 5th and 6th grade where he wore a trenchcoat and a fedora to school every day. The only kid in the school with a trenchcoat and a fedora. I reminded him of it the other day and he told me…

