One of the country's biggest sporting events takes place on Sunday, when the green flag drops on the 2022 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Nicknamed the Great American Race, the Daytona 500 2022 kicks off the new NASCAR Cup Series shedule. Denny Hamlin is the 17-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Daytona 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The 41-year-old driver for Joe Gibbs Racing has won two of the last three editions of the Daytona 500 and three of the last six. He is coming off a 23rd place finish in the Busch Light Clash.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO