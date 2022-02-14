ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

STR: Melbourne Hotel Rates Reached Pandemic-Era Highs in January

Hotel Online
 2 days ago

LONDON — February 14, 2022 — Helped by the Australian Open, Melbourne’s hotel industry reported its highest room rates of the pandemic-era, according to preliminary January 2022 data from STR....

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports Berlin Hotel Industry Performance Declined in January

With tight pandemic restrictions, Berlin’s hotel industry reported lower performance than months prior, according to preliminary January 2022 data from STR. The occupancy level was the lowest in the market since June 2021, while ADR was the lowest since July 2021. Daily data shows Berlin’s hotel occupancy came in...
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports China Hotel Rates Higher Than 2019 Level During Lunar New Year

Mainland China’s hotel industry surpassed its 2019 comparable in Lunar New Year average daily rate (ADR) even with substantially lower occupancy, according to preliminary data from STR. The country’s ADR reached CNY766.95 during this year’s holiday period (31 January-6 February), which was 9.6% higher than the pre-pandemic comparable from...
WORLD
Lodging

U.S. Hotel Profit from 2021 Reaches 52 Percent of Pre-Pandemic Levels

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Gross operating profit for U.S. hotels reached 52 percent of the comparable 2019 level, according to STR‘s full-year 2021 P&L data release. Strong holiday demand in both November and December 2021 helped overall profitability levels, with December showing 2021’s highest recovery index in each of the key metrics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lodging

STR: Miami and Dubai Led Major Markets in Hotel Profit Recovery in 2021

LONDON — Miami and Dubai led the major global markets in hotel profit recovery for 2021, according to STR’s full-year P&L data release. Miami’s gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR) beat 2019 levels by 14 percentage points, while Dubai reached 95 percent of its pre-pandemic comparable.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Str#Pandemic#Adr#Aud204
Hotel Online

STR: U.S. Hotel Results for Week Ending 29 January

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased slightly from the previous week and showed improved comparisons against 2019, according to STR‘s latest data through 29 January. 23-29 January 2022 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 49.7% (-12.2%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$122.40 (-1.9%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR):...
ECONOMY
texasguardian.com

Luxury Hotel Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2014-2022

The Objective of the "Global Luxury Hotel Market" report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Luxury Hotel Market industry over the forecast years. Luxury Hotel Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2016 to 2022 mulling over 2015 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Reuters

Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has raised prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia in March from February, in line with market expectations. The world's top oil exporter increased its March price for its Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by 60 cents a barrel versus February to a premium of $2.80 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco said on Saturday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 BHP Group Ltd Filed by: WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed by Woodside Petroleum Ltd. Pursuant to Rule 425 of the Securities Act of 1933. Subject Company: BHP Group Ltd (Commission File No.: 001-09526) Media Release Woodside Energy Ltd. ACN 005 482 986. Tuesday, 15 February 2022.
ECONOMY
Lodging

STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Shows Improvements Over 2019

ADR: $122.40 (down 1.9 percent) RevPAR: $60.82 (down 13.9 percent) Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach recorded the only occupancy increase (up 2.0 percent to 46.6 percent) and the highest RevPAR gain (up 15.2 percent to $41.15) over 2019. San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019...
ECONOMY
Hotel Online

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Promotes Dan Coyle to Executive Vice President, United States and Canada

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – February 10, 2022 – Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest provider of sales, marketing, and distribution services to independent luxury hotels globally, has promoted Dan Coyle to Executive Vice President, United States and Canada. Tapping into more than 25 years of progressive sales and development experience, Coyle will lead the brand’s strategic direction in the United States and Canada to ensure the success and retention of more than 250 member properties. Based out of the company’s New York City office, Coyle reports to Michelle Woodley, President of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MySanAntonio

Heineken warns worst inflation in decade to weigh on beer

Heineken warned it's facing the worst inflation in a decade and said consumers may cut back on beer, threatening the industry's recovery from the pandemic. The brewer said it will raise prices for its beer by "courageous" amounts as it seeks to offset rising raw material and energy costs and "crazy" shipping rates. This is likely to dent demand for beer in households already strained from the rising cost of heating, food and clothing.
BUSINESS
Hotel Online

STS Cloud Becomes the Preferred Sales and Catering System of Award-Winning Genesis Hospitality Management’s Growing Portfolio of Hotels

Genesis Hospitality Management praises SalesAndCcatering.com for seamless implementation and exceptional service experience, moves 10 properties to STS Cloud. Chicago, Illinois – February 14, 2022 – Genesis Hospitality Management, a leading hospitality management company, has moved 10 of their Canadian hotel properties onto SalesAndCatering.com’s STS Cloud platform. Since its original implementation, STS Cloud has become the preferred platform of Genesis Hospitality Management’s ever-growing portfolio of hotels.
CHICAGO, IL
invezz.com

USD/ZAR forecast ahead of the South Africa inflation data

The USD/ZAR pair has been in a strong bearish trend recently. It has fallen by more than 7.7% from the highest level in December. Focus will be on the upcoming US retail sales and South Africa’s inflation data. The USD/ZAR price has been in a bearish trend in the...
BUSINESS
Lodging

STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Surpasses 50 Percent

ADR: $125.06 (down 1.2 percent) RevPAR: $63.05 (down 16.8 percent) While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Norfolk/Virginia Beach came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 0.6 percent to 47.3 percent). San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 52.1 percent...
ECONOMY
celebrityaccess.com

Melbourne’s John Curtin Hotel To Close In November

MELBOURNE, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) — Famed Melbourne live music venue, The John Curtain Hotel, announced that the venue is closing its doors for good. In a statement posted to their social media, a spokesperson for the pub said: ”. “It’s with an agonizingly sad heart, that The John Curtin hotel’s...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy