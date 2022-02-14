STR: Melbourne Hotel Rates Reached Pandemic-Era Highs in January

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – February 10, 2022 – Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest provider of sales, marketing, and distribution services to independent luxury hotels globally, has promoted Dan Coyle to Executive Vice President, United States and Canada. Tapping into more than 25 years of progressive sales and development experience, Coyle will lead the brand’s strategic direction in the United States and Canada to ensure the success and retention of more than 250 member properties. Based out of the company’s New York City office, Coyle reports to Michelle Woodley, President of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.
