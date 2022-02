The crypto market is showing signs of a return to form following its $1 trillion plummet. After finding its price bottom at around $35,000, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been sporadically shooting back in the direction of its near $70,000 all-time high. However, the price volatility between 2021 and 2022 is not the same. While last year, cryptos held on to steady growth patterns for weeks on end, the early months of the new year have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs that swing by the day. Investors are seeking out plays that resist this less predictable movement. Avalanche (AVAX-USD), then, is an inviting investment; the AVAX crypto stands out as the only coin gaining value among top projects during the ongoing corrective phase.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO