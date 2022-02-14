Speaker Spotlight: Fyber's Shalom Michaeli on mobile ad innovation in 2022 and beyond

In the age of the metaverse, app store saturation and multiplayer game domination, how do you grow your game in 2022?. Fear not, Pocket Gamer Connects has all the answers you need! Our expert line-up is here to answer all your questions on how you can survive and thrive in the market today. We’re coming together next week for the first time in two years to reunite the global games industry in London for this year’s first hurrah. Over the course of two days on February 14th and 15th, we’ll be discussing user acquisition, retention techniques and how to grow your game with the experts that have been notable successes in these fields. You will be able to meet up with over 1,500 game industry professionals from all over the world and hear from 225 of the world’s finest experts in mobile gaming sharing their secrets to success exclusively at our conference. Don’t miss out on connecting with over 700 global companies next week, get your ticket booked for the conference at a discounted rate with our flash sale today before time runs out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO