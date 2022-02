Even on steep mountain slopes above 11,000 feet, hikers in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are bumping into grizzly bears – sometimes intentionally. In the middle of summer some of the big bruins are scouring rocky inclines in search of a high-calorie food source, army cutworm moths. The moths hide in the cool shade of the stones in large congregations that can attract up to 50 bears feeding relatively close together. The humans are either attempting to summit a peak, often unaware of the grizzlies’ presence, or deliberately seeking the assembled bears to photograph, film and observe.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO