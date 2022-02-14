ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Financial Advisor Stifel Negotiates Buy Point In Choppy Market

By MATTHEW GALGANI
Investor's Business Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial advisor Stifel Financial (SF) looks to broker a return to an earlier buy point as the stock market indexes come under pressure. Stifel joins fellow financial sector stock Blackstone (BX) on IBD Leaderboard. Earlier this month, Stifel announced that Forbes has named 13 Stifel financial advisors to its...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Adds Gains As Nasdaq Rallies 2%, Investors Shrug Off Inflation

The stock market extended gains at midday Tuesday after some hopeful signs on the Russia-Ukraine standoff. Another hot inflation report did not deter bulls. Stock market indexes gapped up at the open. The Nasdaq composite rallied 2.1%. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% and climbed back above its 200-day moving average.
STOCKS
Register Citizen

Financial advisor Kevin Looby joins Essex firm

ESSEX — Kevin Looby, a certified financial planner has joined Essex Financial as a financial advisor in the Essex office. He obtained the professional designation through Fairleigh Dickinson University and has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, according to a press release. Prior to that,...
ESSEX, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Financial Services#Mutual Fund#Sf#Blackstone#Ibd Leaderboard#Stifel Reports#Stifel Nicolaus Co#Stifel Nicolaus Europe#Stifel Bank Trust
Investor's Business Daily

Wyndham Hotels, IBD Stock Of The Day, Near Buy Point As Earnings Spike 886%

* Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 1:41PM EST on 02/15/2022. Wyndham Hotels stock is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the hotel chain operator closed near a buy point Tuesday, then reporting booming earnings after the close. Travel and leisure stocks rose broadly Tuesday, with several in or near buy zones, amid signs that Covid-19 is on the wane.
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Gains As Tensions On Ukraine Ease And As Travel Gets A Boost

The stock market soared Tuesday after Russia said it was pulling troops from Ukraine's border. Investors turned their attention to earnings and the easing of Covid cases and restrictions. Travel and tourism industries led the way, from hotels and airlines to amusements parks, online travel sites and cruise ship operators.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Get Your Edge In The Stock Market

You can cancel online any time. Try 8 weeks for $8, then only $34.95/month thereafter. *This offer is for qualified customers who have not taken a discounted offer in the last 6 months. After the initial 8 week term, the IBD® Digital subscription will auto-renew at the regular monthly rate of $34.95. Other conditions may apply. Offer expires on 02/21/ at 11:59PM PT.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Investor's Business Daily

Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know exactly what they're looking for. Eight high-dividend stocks in the S&P 500, including energy firms Devon Energy (DVN) and Williams (WMB) plus consumer staples Philip Morris International (PM) and Altria (MO), are soaring this year as the market itself sags, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. And all of these stocks pay 4.5% dividend yields, or much higher.
STOCKS
International Business Times

U.S. SEC Is Probing Wall Street Trades In Large Blocks Of Shares

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing whether financial executives may have broken the rules by tipping off hedge funds ahead of large sales of shares, known as "block trades," according to a source with knowledge of the matter. The Wall Street Journal first reported the probe on...
ECONOMY
94.1 Duke FM

Buffett’s Berkshire buys Activision Blizzard, cuts healthcare positions

(Reuters) – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it added nearly 14.7 million shares of video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc ahead of Microsoft Corp’s $68.7 billion deal to buy the company. The company also added to its position in energy giant Chevron Corp while...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

FNZ valued at $20 billion in private equity raise

FNZ Group said it received $1.1 billion in equity funding from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a separate sum from Motive Partners in a deal that values the wealth management platform at about $20 billion. CPP's infusion was part of $1.4 billion the company raised in total, which it disclosed Friday. Once part of Credit Suisse, FNZ launched in 2003 in New Zealand. Since then, the company has grown its assets under management more than seven times to more than $1.5 trillion from $212 billion in the past five years. CDPQ and Generation Investment Management acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018. Temasek invested in the company in 2021. Along with the private equity and pension plan shareholders, FNZ Group also has more than 800 employee-shareholders. Adrian Durham remains founder and group CEO of FNZ. Lazard & Co. Ltd. was exclusive financial adviser on the deal.
MARKETS
Bisnow

Investment Firms Look To Cash In On Rising Demand For Short-Term Rental Properties

Investment firms are sinking millions into the short-term rental market as competition intensifies among buyers of traditional rental properties. Property price inflation driven by low interest rates has crowded the borrowing and purchasing space for long-term rentals. As a result, investors are now turning to more niche areas, according to The Wall Street Journal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Warren Buffett took $1B stake in Activision Blizzard before Microsoft deal

They don’t call him the “Oracle of Omaha” for nothing. Famed investor Warren Buffett’s firm, Berkshire Hathaway, acquired shares of video game giant Activision Blizzard worth nearly $1 billion during the fourth quarter – weeks before Microsoft bought the company for $68.7 billion. Activision Blizzard...
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Berkshire Hathaway Stocks to Buy

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is universally known as one of the most successful investors in modern history. With a net worth that now tops $100 billion, one can easily see why Buffett is held in such high regard. Many want to invest directly in Berkshire Hathaway stocks. Buffet has stuck to his principles of value investing and buy-and-hold investing for many decades, allowing him to amass quite a fortune.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Ares, IBD Stock Of The Day, Eyes Buy Point As Alternative Assets Rise And Shine

Shares holding above 50-day line after rebounding from 200-day line in late Jan. Relative strength line trending higher since early January. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 1:55PM EST on 02/14/2022. Ares stock is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the global investment manager rises...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Falls After Stock Market Sell-Off; Apple, Tesla Drop

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower Monday, seeking direction after Friday's stock market sell-off. Database software developer Splunk soared on merger chatter. And Arista Networks and Continental Resources will report earnings after the close. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) dropped 0.5% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT) traded down...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy